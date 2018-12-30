Marvel Update Confirms Loki Was Under Control Of The Mind Stone In ‘The Avengers’

Maybe he's not such a bad guy after all.

Warning: This article contains spoilers of Avengers: Infinity War.

It turns out everyone’s favorite bad guy isn’t so bad at all. That’s right, it turns out the God of Mischief, Loki, wasn’t truly himself during The Avengers when he attempted to take over the planet. Screen Rant is reporting that Loki was actually under control of the Mind Stone in the first Avengers film.

Fans will remember Loki arrived on Earth through a portal created by the Tesseract at the beginning of The Avengers. The Tesseract contained the Space Stone which transported the God into S.H.I.E.L.D. headquarters, which was eventually decimated when the compound collapsed in on itself. Loki arrived with a scepter, which was later revealed to contain the Mind Stone.

When Loki arrived he placed Clint Barton (Hawkeye), Erik Selvig and several other S.H.I.E.L.D agents under a trance where they were controlled by the Mind Stone and followed his orders. It appears as if the Mind Stone was controlling Loki as well, and this could have been the intent Thanos had when he put the scepter in Loki’s hand and sent him to Earth.

The news about Loki really not being such a bad guy came after a few Redditors noticed Marvel’s official website changed their description of the God of Mischief. No one has been able to pinpoint just when the change was made, but it couldn’t have happened very long ago.

“Arriving at the Sanctuary through a wormhole caused by the Bifrost, Loki met the Other, ruler of the ancient race of extraterrestrials the Chitauri, and Thanos. Offering the God of Mischief dominion over his brother’s favorite realm Earth, Thanos requested the Tesseract in return. Gifted with a Scepter that acted as a mind control device, Loki would be able to influence others. Unbeknownst to him, the Scepter was also influencing him, fueling his hatred over his brother Thor and the inhabitants of Earth,” Loki’s new synopsis reads.

The last line of the description is key, which suggests Loki never felt as strong a desire to take over Earth or to hate his brother as it felt in The Avengers. In later films like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, it’s obvious Loki has more compassion for his brother which was not seen in the 2012 movie.

Suddenly, loving Loki doesn’t feel so wrong anymore, as fans have always had a soft spot for Tom Hiddleston’s character despite the fact that he killed 80 people in two days.

While Loki met his demise at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is gone for good. The character could very well return for Avengers: Endgame as the God has already seemingly died twice in the MCU.

To see if Loki returns, watch Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26, 2019.