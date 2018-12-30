Kendall Jenner Poses In Skimpy Bikini While Standing In The Snow

Kendall Jenner is showing off her snow bunny style, and it is a bit surprising. Instead of wearing a snowsuit, or a heavy coat, the supermodel shared a photo of herself sporting nothing but a bikini, a hat, and some boots while in the deep snow.

On Saturday, December 29, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photograph of herself rocking nothing but a tiny bikini.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shows off her famous curves in the pink string bikini with classic triangle top, and also dons a pair of calf-high boots, and a large, white fur hat to keep her head warm.

Jenner holds a mug seemingly filled with a hot beverage in it, and completes her look with a pair of sunglasses as she stands in multiple inches of snow.

In the background of the sexy snapshot, a beautiful winter setting can be seen, complete with pine trees, as well as a gorgeous blue sky and a snow covered mountain.

In the caption of the photo, Jenner reveals that it’s cold outside. Although Kendall didn’t tag a location in the photo, it seems that she and her famous family have headed to Aspen to ring in the new year.

Kendall Jenner may be with her loved ones, but not everyone important is celebrating with her in the mountains. The model’s boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, wasn’t able to come on the vacation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while Kendall and Ben have been seemingly getting more serious over the past few months, things are still progressing slowly for the couple.

The pair are said to be keeping things casual, and have no current plans to take things to the next level, or discuss any future plans such as an engagement, marriage, or starting a family together.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The insider went on to reveal that Jenner and Simmons have agreed to be exclusive and not date around while they’re seeing one another.

“They are staying exclusive and not dating around. [However,] wedding bells or the thoughts if it are nonexistent,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.