Stella Maxwell Stuns Her Fans With Her Sexy Looks In New William Rast Ad Campaign

Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture from William Rast’s new ad campaign, where she is featured wearing a denim jacket and a long cream-colored top which she teamed with a pair of skin-tight jeans. Stella let her hair down and wore a dark maroon lip color and, in terms of her eye makeup, she opted for a bold look by wearing lots of eyeliner. For the photoshoot, Stella sat on a motorbike to exude a powerful and fearless look.

The post in question amassed more than 40,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers praised Stella for pulling off such a sexy, yet bold look. While some fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “stunner,” “awesome,” and “incredibly sexy” to describe Stella’s style and beauty, others expressed their admiration for the gorgeous model by posting countless hearts and kisses emojis on the post.

“[Sic] It’s a lot of beauty and sensuality in one person, I love you!” one person commented.

“I love you baby, best of luck for 2019,” another one said.

Stella also posted a series of Instagram stories comprising video clips from the William Rast photoshoot, as well as a video which she filmed while driving a car. In the video, Stella looked gorgeous in a casual white T-shirt, which she paired with a black jacket and accessorized with a pair of black shades and some small gold earrings. While driving the car, she moved to the tune of Pussycat Dolls’ famous hit, “Buttons.”

William Rast also posted several pictures of Stella all over their official Instagram page from the photoshoot throughout the month, where the Victoria’s Secret model was featured wearing different chic outfits to promote the campaign.

In one of the pictures, the 28-year-old model looked incredibly hot as she struck a very sexy pose while leaning against a motorbike. In the picture, Stella is featured wearing a Bragg utility jacket, which she paired with an Aubreigh T-shirt. She completed her look with some high-heeled boots.

Although Stella might be having an emotionally-tough phase of life after her recent breakup with her ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, she seems to be fully focused on her modeling career with the same awesomeness as before. And her photoshoot for William Rast just proves that.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the two celebrities called it quits after drifting apart from each other due to their schedules and different lifestyles.