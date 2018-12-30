Rebel Wilson Hits The Slopes In Aspen Alongside Gal-Pal Mariah Carey

Rebel Wilson was joined by Mariah Carey as she hit the slopes in style this past week in Aspen.

Rebel Wilson is enjoying a relaxing getaway weekend in Aspen, Colorado alongside gal-pals Mariah Carey and Carly Steel. The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress headed to the legendary Caribou Club on Thursday evening to enjoy drinks with her friends before hitting the slopes. The group enjoyed red wine and even danced to a few of Carey’s most famous holiday hits, according to People.

The star-studded group dressed for the occasion in a winter-themed getup. Wilson was pictured looking trim and stylish in a white sweater and thigh high boots, while Steel donned a form-fitting navy dress. In her typical glamorous style, Carey showed off an all-black ensemble with a fur coat and diamond accessories.

Wilson shared photos of the beautiful, snow-covered Aspen mountains on her newly private Instagram page. It’s clear she’s been enjoying the outing, sharing a photo of herself alongside Steel and Carey captioned, “Ice Queens of Aspen.” Instagram commenters gushed over Wilson’s trim looking figure and natural makeup. The actress has been candid about her weight loss journey and increasingly vocal about body positivity. One Instagram user commented on the post to thank Wilson for her openness regarding this issue writing, “I just want to say you have been an inspiration to me and since I have been really making improvements to the way I view myself. Thank you for being an inspiration to me and others.”

Carey arrived in Aspen a couple days before Wilson and Steel to make some memories with her two children, Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon. The family enjoyed a day of skiing and playing in the snow, despite Carey feeling a little under the weather. “Shutting down the slopes with demkids. Keeping it festive despite my lingering cold,” the star captioned an Instagram photo with the two children. Even in her ski gear, she was still looking picture perfect in a full Gucci outfit. It was a family trip for Carey who was joined by her long-time boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. Hand in hand, the couple bundled up to enjoy a night out shopping in the snowy streets of Aspen.

The singer enjoyed a successful past year filled with joy and family. She is now looking forward to 2019 and all it has in store. “Filled with gratitude and wishing everyone an extra special extended Christmas season,” Carey captioned a recent Instagram photo. She is currently enjoying a little time off from work as she prepares to embark on a World Tour beginning in February of 2019.