NBA Rumors: Chandler Parsons Growing Frustrated With Grizzlies For Not Letting Him Play, ‘I’m Healthy’

Is Chandler Parsons officially out of the Grizzlies' rotation?

Chandler Parsons headed into the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of making a huge impact for the Memphis Grizzlies. After an impressive preseason performance, Grizzlies Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff decided to give Parsons a spot in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, during their third game of the season, against the Utah Jazz, the 30-year-old small forward suffered a knee injury, and as of now, he has missed 31 games.

The initial return date for Chandler Parsons by the Grizzlies medical staff was December 21. The calendar year is already near its end, but Parsons hasn’t returned to the Grizzlies. In a recent interview with Commercial Appeal, Parsons admitted that even he is puzzled as to why the Grizzlies are yet to let him on the court again. Parsons revealed that he felt 100 percent recovered from his knee injury and is “dying to play.”

“The most confusing part for me is I’m healthy,” Parsons told the Commercial Appeal. “I’m medically cleared by the people I work with every single day, that are experts at this kind of stuff, so it’s frustrating to watch a team struggle and I’m sitting there on the bench healthy, dying to play.”

Chandler Parsons said that Bickerstaff and his teammates are ready for him to play basketball again, but Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace thinks he needs more time to rest. After spending the past two seasons dealing with injuries, the Grizzlies must be trying to be more cautious about Parsons’ health.

However, it seems like Parsons isn’t buying any of the Grizzlies’ explanation. According to USA Today, the veteran small forward has already talked to Wallace about his situation. After proving that he’s no longer experiencing any setbacks or lingering knee soreness during their two-week practice, Parsons revealed that Wallace told him to join their G-League affiliate Memphis Hustle “for a very long time.” Unfortunately, a conflict in schedule prevented Parsons from joining the Hustle.

COLUMN: Spoke to Chandler Parsons today about the off-court drama that's preventing him from returning to the Grizzlies lineup. He's frustrated and confused, and the friction between the two sides makes you wonder if a happy ending is even possible.https://t.co/XOKFCLm3Ny — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) December 29, 2018

Chandler Parsons admitted that he’s already growing frustrated with what is happening in Memphis. Parsons believes there is more reason as to why the Grizzlies aren’t allowing him to play, and it’s not about his health. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has decided to remain silent, saying he has “nothing to say” regarding Parsons’ situation. Meanwhile, the last time Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace spoke about Parsons was on December 15, when he said that they would be evaluating the veteran small forward’s condition “in the next few weeks.”

As of now, it remains unknown how long the drama between Chandler Parsons and the Grizzlies will last. The Grizzlies are currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with an 18-16 record.