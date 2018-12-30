Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Toned Midriff In A Crop Top On Instagram

Model Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her toned abs in a crop top in her newest photo on Instagram. She posted a Story showing her enjoying a meal aboard a boat earlier with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, along with a couple of others. The picture looks like it was taken from the boat, with others similar to it visible in the backdrop. Emily wore a mustard-yellow crop top with a white accent and a high-waisted pair of denim jeans. The model sported no visible jewelry and wore her hair down in loose waves.

Fans exclaimed, “Come to Chiapas, it’s a beautiful place you love it,” “Stunning,” and “Queen.” The post was captioned, “Xochimilco.” From the looks of it, Ratajkowski was at the Floating Gardens of Xochimilco. According to Journey Mexico, the name translates to “Place of the Flowers.” It’s located in Náhuatl, and it’s known for the canals and boats called trajineras.

The model obviously loved her outing there, as she also shared a collage of six images from the boat with everyone smiling and striking different poses. This included a cute selfie with her husband Sebastian and another photo of the two laying down next to each other on a boat.

Sebastian rarely makes appearances on Emily’s Instagram feed, but when he does, it’s of the couple looking very happy. He was spotted in her second-newest post dancing with Ratajkowski, and previously the model shared a photo of them kissing on October 21. That photo was captioned, “We gross & tbh idc,” which eventually garnered over 1 million likes.

The model’s huge fan base online has reached a whopping 21.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Emrata previously discussed with Glamour Magazine her goals when she was starting out, which gives people some insight into how she became so successful.

“From the beginning, when I didn’t have as much popularity, I made the decision to be as honest as I could about who I am and what I believe, and I have never apologised for that. I could have been like, ‘I’ll never post a sexy selfie again because I want people to take me seriously as an actress,’ or I could have said, ‘I’ll never talk on political issues because I want people to see me as this sex symbol,’ or whatever.”

And with her free-spirited nature and complete ownership of her sexuality, Emily has become not just a “sex symbol,” but also the face of modern feminism.