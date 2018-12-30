Watch New York City Ball Drop In Times Square Live Stream For Free

The Times Square official website has announced that, once again, those interested in watching coverage of the classic ball drop in New York City on midnight are in for a treat. The event will be webcast for free in a six hour long livestreaming hosted by Allison Hagendorf.

Webcast coverage of the ball drop will show those celebrating along with the crowd in Times Square. behind-the-scenes interviews of performers, and other celebrities on site. Street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassel will be tackling this coverage as everyone rings in the New Year, welcoming 2019 following the hourly countdown. This year, the ball drop is being sponsored by Planet Fitness, Barefoot Bubbly, Capital One, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, SAFA, GB, Shred-it, Waterford, and Fortnite.

The ball drop is a prominent part of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square and branches out internationally, being watched by populations everywhere who wish to join in on the classic celebration. Descending 141 feet in a matter of 60 seconds, the Times Square ball floats quickly down a special flagpole right at 11:59 p.m. ET, signaling the new year and new beginnings. Every year, live entertainment is on site for the festivities, including performances by popular musical acts. This year will be no different.

Viewers and those attending in person can expect special guests such as Grammy Award nominee Bebe Rexha, playing hit songs “Meant to Be,” “Me, Myself & I,” “I’m a Mess,” and a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Lovelytheband will also be performing hits such as “Broken,” “These are My Friends,” and “Maybe I’m Afraid.”

Those wishing to watch from home can tune in beginning at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2018, and follow through to the end at 12:15 a.m. ET on January 1, 2019. There will be various ways to watch the livestream, which is mobile friendly for viewing at at TimesSquareNYC.org, TimesSqu areBall.net, and livestream. com/2019. It will also be streaming on the official Times Square NYC facebook page, as well as the official Times Square NYC Twitter feed, cites Countdown Entertainment/Times Square Alliance.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations for the New Year’s Eve festivities at Times Square will be uploaded to the event’s YouTube channel, Times Square Ball. Footage that will be shared includes the Numeral Arrival, Numeral Installation atop One Times Square, Crystal Installation, Good Riddance Day, Confetti Test and Ball Test, and the Balloon Preparation.

Anyone wishing to sign up for notifications so as not to miss out on the livestreaming event can do so on the Livestream website.