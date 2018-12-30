Emily Ratajkowski Shares Video Of Herself Dancing & Kissing Husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski’s been sharing Instagram photos from Mexico ever since she landed for a getaway with her husband, and so far, it looks like she’s having a blast. Her newest post shows Emily dancing and kissing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, which has left some fans gushing about how cute they look while some jealous fans voice their opinions. Emily can be seen wearing a mustard-yellow halter top with a white stripe along the edge, plus a high-waisted pair of denim jeans. Sebastian sported a pink T-shirt and Adidas jogging pants, as the model declared, “MX we [heart emoji] you.” Fans noted, “We love you too! Enjoy México!!,” and “The best country ever Mexico.”

Ratajkowski also shared an Instagram Story of her, Sebastian, and two others enjoying a meal aboard a boat on a canal, as tons of others paddled down the same river, some floating restaurants, while others boats appeared to be vendors selling their goods.

Three days ago, Emily shared more snapshots from her getaway.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Muchas gracias, Cartagena!” she posted. Photos showed street life, the model posing with her parents, and a pristine beach. Plus, there were images of Emily wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress by a storefront, as well as a photo of her hugging and kissing Sebastian.

Considering that Ratajkowski’s had a jam-packed 2018, it’s nice to see that she’s enjoying time with family. Fans learned more about her than ever before, as she gave interviews to many publications, including one with Vogue Italy.

“I grew up in contact with abstract expressionism, but today I really appreciate Henry Taylor, a figurative artist who paints the people he meets, from relatives and the homeless to celebrities and wait staff. He lives in Los Angeles and is a dear friend.”

Emily also revealed some of her favorite things to do in her free time, which include drawing and reading.

“When I sketch figures and shapes, it seems as if time stands still, while reading relaxes me and keeps me grounded in reality. Since I travel a lot, I prefer collections of short stories like ‘All by myself’ by Lorrie Moore (published by Giunti), which are stories about women who face the precariousness of the world by drawing on the strength they all possess and by preserving their confidence in themselves and others. It is a very honest female perspective that I think everyone should read.”

This doesn’t even mention Emrata making a splash in politics this year with her appearance at a Brett Kavanaugh protest in Washington, D.C. She was arrested alongside comedian Amy Schumer, and later received backlash over her braless outfit, of all things.