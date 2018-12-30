Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Top Nine Photos Of The Year And It’s All About Her Babies

As 2018 comes to a close, everyday folk and celebrities alike are reflecting back on their year in the form of pictures. The last week of December sees users scrambling to find out their top nine (or best nine depending on the website choice) photos of the year. Once a generator scours their posts from 2018, it will form a perfectly cubed block of the nine most liked photos that user shared in the past year.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared her own top nine photo collage to her Instagram profile, and everything was coming up Luna and Miles. Eight out of nine of Chrissy’s photos featured one or both of her children and it’s clear it was a year full of love for the mommy and her husband John Legend.

The generators which create the collages order the photos from highest to lowest likes starting at the top left and working its way across, then down. According to Chrissy’s collage, her most popular photo of the year came on May 20 and was the debut of baby boy Miles on her timeline. Chrissy also debuted his full name: Miles Theodore Stephens along with the photo. The post earned over 3.9 million likes and grossed thousands of comments.

Chrissy’s second most popular photo of the year was a playful breastfeeding shot where the mom pretended to nurse one of Luna’s dolls alongside baby Miles while her daughter watched on. The photo shared on July 7 amassed just over 3 million likes. As for Chrissy’s third most popular photo of 2018, that honor went to a throwback photo of herself and John on their anniversary. The September 14 post earned 2.8 million likes from fans and followers. It was the only photo in Chrissy’s top nine which didn’t feature one of her children.

The No. 4 photo for Chrissy was a laidback photo of baby Miles relaxing on a couch in his diaper. The photo was shared on July 26 and brought in 2.7 million double-taps. The model’s fifth most popular photo of the year came on July 2 and featured Chrissy with Luna and Miles at a restaurant on the beach. The post earned just over 2.6 million likes.

As for Chrissy’s sixth most popular photo of the year, it was of Luna looking at Miles while he slept in a very comfy bassinet. The May 29 photo has over 2.4 million likes to date. Photos seven, eight and nine all featured Miles and hit the platform on June 7 (2.2 million), May 21 (2 million), and June 26 (2 million) respectively.

Chrissy’s Instagram posts from 2018 earned her over 222 million likes on 314 posts.