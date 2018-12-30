‘General Hospital’ Star Josh Swickard Announces Engagement, Pops Question On Colorado Ski Trip

Josh Swickard will be a married man soon.

General Hospital actor, Josh Swickard, may just be getting his feet wet in the romance department on the ABC soap, but in real life, he is way ahead of the game. He is now officially off the market. He just announced via social media that he and girlfriend Loryann York are engaged.

It appears that Swickard popped the question during a trip to Beaver Creek Mountain in Colorado. As seen in the photos that he posted along with the announcement on his Instagram account, the engaged couple did some skiing with the beautiful mountains as a scenic backdrop. They also spent some time snuggling up in front of the fire to keep warm. The photos show off the gorgeous engagement ring on the bride-to-be’s finger.

The 26-year-old actor started out by saying that he has a hard time being open about his private life on social media. He mostly posts about his life on set at General Hospital with just very few tidbits of other happenings in between. However, this time he decided to take the plunge and express how happy he is at this very moment in a sweet message.

“I have always had a hard time posting about my private life. However I can’t keep this to myself, l just asked this beautiful girl to spend the rest of her life with me. @loryannyork, I love you so much and I can’t wait to grow old with you.”

The soap actor isn’t the only one who is excited about the news. The future Mrs. Swickard also posted on her account sharing the news and letting the world know how lucky and happy she is.

“Introducing my future HUSBAND! @joshswickard, I am the luckiest girl on this planet!!!! Never have I experienced a friendship so wonderful, a love so deep, and a life so full of JOY until I met this man. Here’s to forever baby! Thank you Lord for creating the most incredible person for me. I AM SO HAPPY. #fiance.”

His fans have been sending him and Loryann plenty of love and congratulatory messages. It looks like this is a match made in heaven. Josh had previously said that his girl makes him belly laugh and makes his heart sing. There is nothing better than that, according to this guy.

Josh Swickard plays the role of Detective Harrison Chase on General Hospital. He is currently heavily involved in the serial killer murders that are popping up in Port Charles, thanks to Ryan Chamberlain on the loose.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Be sure to catch Josh Swickard on General Hospital to see if he is able to solve the serial killer mystery soon.