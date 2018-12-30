Olivia Culpo Puts On A Busty Show In Barely-There Bikini

Olivia Culpo is flaunting her famous curves on social media, and giving her followers some fitness tips as well.

On Saturday, December 29, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a very racy photo of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini as she showed off her hourglass figure.

In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen posing seductively in a white bikini, which includes ruffles on both the bottom and the classic triangle top.

The sexy bikini shows off Culpo’s ample cleavage, as well as her long legs and toned abs. The model has her shoulder length, dark hair pulled half up on top of her head, as the bottom layer skims across shoulders.

In the background of the photo, fans can see Olivia’s shoe collection, as well as a plush white rug and a matching ottoman.

In the caption of the photo, Culpo tells her fans that she’s ready for a vacation, like on a beach, judging from her attire. She also tells her followers that she keeps her trim figure and rock hard abs in check by cutting out “empty calories,” such as alcohol, and doing lots of cardio. She then apologized for telling her fans to “ditch the vino.”

Back in 2017, Olivia Culpo told the website, Well + Good, that when she is in the comfort of her own home she likes to eat a big breakfast to jump start her day, and likes to include “quinoa with egg whites, sautéed kale, sweet potato, and a little avocado on the side” for the most important meal of the day.

Speaking to Shape, the model says she also like to eat a lot of steamed veggies.

“I think it’s easier to digest [vegetables] when they’re steamed, as opposed to raw.”

The former Miss Universe also revealed that almonds are her favorite snack, and that she admits that peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are her guilty pleasure when it comes to her food choice.

“I love unsalted almonds, especially if I’m about to do a photo shoot or compete. There’s no mess, and they’re so easy to pack in a little Ziploc bag to take with you. It’s my number one go-to-snack!”

“This is such a random craving, but all throughout the pageant I was craving peanut butter and jelly! Oh my goodness, it is so good. I could live off of it,” Culpo added.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo’s life by following her on Instagram, or watching her personal YouTube channel.