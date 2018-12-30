Lucy Hale Opens Up About Her Time On ‘Pretty Little Liars’ And Reveals She Auditioned For A TV Musical

Lucy Hale is best known for her time on Pretty Little Liars playing Aria Montgomery. The hit show ended last year after Season 7. Recently, Lucy opened up to Parade about her time on the show.

Spending many years on the show, it is only natural that the cast members became close. Lucy explained, “We girls on the show, we went through a lot together — hardships and good times — and I feel really grateful that I had a strong sense of community growing up in a city where you don’t always have that.”

She also mentioned that spending time on the show helped her to “hone her craft.” Lucy has continued acting since the end of the show and recently wrapped up filming for her new movie A Nice Girl Like You. The movie is a romantic comedy and Lucy admitted that the comedy aspect was new for her. Aside from that new movie, she will also be in the new Fantasy Island movie which is a remake of the hit show.

Fans of Lucy know that she also has a love for music. Interestingly, Lucy was a contestant on the singing show American Juniors back in 2003. Although she didn’t make it to the top spot, she finished in fourth place. Her debut album Road Between was released in 2014. It was a country album and “You Sound Good to Me” was the first single released. She also sang two songs for the 2017 album A Hollywood Christmas. Lucy sang “Mistletoe” and “You’re Here” on the album while other young stars, including Sabrina Carpenter, contributed music.

Considering her love for music, some may wonder if she has plans to step back into it anytime soon. She admitted that she would love to utilize her love of music with acting and has auditioned for some TV musicals. She even revealed that she auditioned for Rent: Live.

Although she won’t be in the new Rent: Live musical which is set to air on January 27, she told Parade, “I am excited to see Rent. I think that they found a really good cast, and I’m excited to see what they do with it.”

Lucy will again be a host for the upcoming Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest special. She will be hosting the event for the Central Time Zone from New Orleans on New Year’s Eve this Monday. This is her third time hosting the event.