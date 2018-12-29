Ageless Jared Leto Donned Birthday Suit And Santa Hat To Celebrate 47th Birthday

Actor Jared Leto celebrated his 47th birthday wearing nothing but a Santa hat on December 26, and his 10.1 million Instagram followers reacted positively to his nude celebration. The post garnered more than 580,000 likes and 11,000 comments so far.

According to a W Magazine report, the day after Christmas, Leto rang in his own new year in sexy style. The Suicide Squad actor showed off his enviable physique to honor the big day while he thanked fans for the birthday wishes and sent out a happy holiday greeting as well. Atop his head, Leto wore a fuzzy red and white Santa hat with the words “Merry Christmas” embroidered on it in a script font that sat jauntily atop his brow above his soulful shocking blue eyes. A Merry Christmas indeed with the gift that the actor gave his fans.

Leto’s long dark locks flowed around his shoulders in a casual style, and he sported a face full of scruff. Around his neck, the birthday boy wore a chain with a pendant that fell between his chiseled chest and stopped before his six-pack abs.

Before his birthday post, Leto had also posted another sexy Santa image where he had a seemingly fuller beard and shiny hair. The Santa hat he donned in the first image did not have “Merry Christmas” inscribed on it.

The actor, who’s also with the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, recently revealed his secret to maintaining his health and body as he ages. Leto said, “Good clean living is the best, and taking care of yourself. Sleep, sleep is a big one… if you’re working all the time you need to reset your hard drive.”

In addition to wishing his fans well during the holiday season, Leto also announced a 2019 Croatian tour with his band in August. He described the tour as “sick” and revealed the pre-sale of tickets start on January 16.

Last year, the seemingly ageless star talked to Ellen DeGeneres about his youthful looks. He said, “Apparently the internet thinks that I’m ageless or that I’ve sold my soul to the devil.” While he probably did not sell his soul to Satan, Leto certainly seems to age well, which in the past is something he credited to his vegetarian and vegan diet over the past two decades.

One of his Instagram followers summed up Leto’s ageless looks well commenting, “No way he looks like he’s 27 and in fact, he’s 47. Him and Paul Rodd are drinking the same juice!!”