Moose Poop Artists From Maine May Soon Have Their Own Reality Show

You may soon be able to watch a day in the life of a woman who turns moose droppings into art, Portland Press Herald is reporting. Mary Winchenbach and her wife Deb Nicholls went viral after a video went around Facebook of Winchenbach advertising her products made of moose poop. The video became so popular that she ended up quitting her job so she and her wife could focus solely on making items such as clocks and earrings out of moose excrement. They call their business “Tirdy Works.”

Now, the couple are reportedly in talks with TNT about a potential reality show. Raina Falcon, who is a representative for Turner, which is a Time Warner company that owns TNT, confirmed discussions were in the works about creating a show about the Maine residents. Winchenbach and Nicholls traveled to Los Angeles last month to be interviewed by the comedian Daniel Tosh for his show Tosh.0, which focuses on viral clips around the web. While they were in California, they had the opportunity to meet with TBS and TNT’s vice president of unscripted programming, Jenny Ramirez. The meeting was successful, and now the couple are waiting on a contract from TNT for their lawyer to look over.

The potential show being discussed would follow the two around for a year as they gathered moose poop in the woods and turned it into works of art.

“We would talk about what makes a good turd and what makes a bad turd,” Winchenbach said.

Winchenbach was also observed to have a great sense of humor in their meeting with Ramirez, making for great entertainment. Her wife, Nicholls, is still a bit confused about the whole thing.

“I’m not sure how I feel about that,” Nicholls said. “Seems a little odd to me to want to follow us around in the woods collecting poop. I mean, really? I’m thinking an animated cartoon of fecal people could be fun, maybe even comical for adults or educational for children.”

Winchenbach, however, still thinks it’s worth a shot.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said of the newfound attention. “It’s humbling. I’ve been doing this for 13 years, and now it’s exploding. I feel like if we don’t go for it, we’re never going to know what could happen. The worst thing is I don’t try. I’d like to see it snowball. I think it will happen.”

Winchenbach says her typical day begins at around 4 a.m., and she spends sixteen hours making her poop products. Ever since her products went viral in September, business has been booming — Winchenbach estimates they’ve recieved 4,000 orders in the past three months. If the reality show comes to fruition, viewers will be introduced to the hard work that goes into making items out of moose poop.