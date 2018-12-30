Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Exposes Her Well-Toned Legs In New Instagram Snap

Swedish model Elsa Hosk recently treated her 5 million Instagram followers to a funny “vacay Instagram versus real life” post, which cracked her fans and followers up.

The first picture, which Elsa used to represent her vacation mode, featured her sitting on a chair while basking in the sunlight and reading a magazine. With a towel wrapped on her head, Elsa sat in a laid back position wearing a tiny black, ribbed bodysuit that exposed her derriere and long legs. She accessorized with a pair of shades.

In the second photograph — in which the 30-year-old model used to demonstrate her real life — she is featured sitting on a chair, wearing some casual black slacks, a pair of blue socks and very casual slippers, a mustard-colored bra and a gray shawl draped over her shoulder. She accessorized with a printed cap and a pair of sunglasses. In the pic, Elsa is seen eating a slice of bread with some strawberry jam spread over it — as depicted by emojis in the caption.

Within a few hours of going live, Elsa’s post garnered more than 73,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for Elsa’s beauty and sense of humor. Most of her fans and followers were of the opinion that whether it’s a glamorous photoshoot, a vacation picture, or a casual one, Elsa never fails to impress and always ends up looking gorgeous.

“Elsa, your legs are fabulous! You are incredibly sexy and a perfect woman,” one of her admirers said.

“You look chic in both,” one person said, while another one commented that both the pictures are “hot af.” One of her female fans said that Elsa is gorgeous and “still goals,” and another one wrote that Elsa’s real-life image is even sexier than the glamorous one.

In her Instagram stories, Elsa posted a full view of her off-the-shoulder ribbed bodysuit which allowed her to flaunt a bit of her cleavage as well as her slender legs. She also posted two more videos wherein her boyfriend, Tom Daly, is featured doing some vigorous trail running.

According to an article by Vogue, Daly and Hosk have been dating since 2015 and they often appear in each other’s Instagram pages. Daly is the co-founder of District Vision, an eye-wear company that manufactures glasses and other tools for runners.

A few days ago, Hosk shared a “happy holidays” post with her Instagram fans where she is featured locking lips with her beau. The post in question was liked by almost 200,000 Instagram users and garnered more than 400 comments where everyone wished the adorable couple happy holidays and sent them their best wishes for a long-lasting relationship.