Lauren Silverman Sizzled In Sexy Swimsuit During Christmas Getaway With Simon Cowell

Lauren Silverman put her rocking mom body on display as she enjoyed Christmas on the beach with Simon and Eric.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell, and their four-year-old son Eric spent the week of Christmas soaking up the son on the beach in Barbados. During their annual Christmas getaway, the 41-year-old wasn’t shy about putting her rocking mom body on full display while donning a sexy black cut-out swimsuit on more than one trip to the beach.

Silverman flaunted her curvy frame in a simple, but flattering one-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination, per pictures obtained by Daily Mail. The suit featured a low neckline and a high-cut bottom along with the peek-a-boo side cut outs that showed off her lean, fit, mom body.

In photos obtained and published by Daily Mail, Lauren is shown spending some quality time with her and Cowell’s son by playing in the sand and frolicking in the shallow blue waters of the Caribbean coastline. Lauren’s oldest son, Adam, did not appear to be on the trip with them.

This vacation is the latest in what has been reported as a yearly trip for the couple. In fact, it has been previously reported that Silverman and Cowell fell in love on one of Cowell’s past trips to the area several years back when Lauren was also there vacationing with her then husband (and Cowell’s former best friend Andrew Silverman). Lauren and Andrew later divorced after finding out she was pregnant with Cowell’s child, Eric.

Despite the chaos and drama surrounding the earlier portion of their relationship, Cowell and Silverman have officially been dating for six years now and welcomed their son into the world back in 2014. Eric was named after Cowell’s father who passed away in 1999.

While Cowell had never entertained the thought of having children, he has stated in many recent interviews that he is delighted that he has Eric and can’t imagine his life without him. Despite being 59-years-old, Simon is open to the idea of having a second child with Lauren.

“If you have asked me earlier I would have said I might have left it a little too late — whatever happens, happens,” Cowell said as he explained how his feelings toward children changed after bringing Eric into the world.

Pictures obtained by Daily Mail also revealed Cowell enjoying a little one-on-one time with Eric while jet skiing on the water together. It appeared as if Simon may have forgotten the sunscreen as some photos showed him developing a bit of a sunburn.

All in all, the family of three appeared to have a great time together soaking up some sun during their annual Christmas trip.