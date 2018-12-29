Kermit Says A ‘Big Surprise’ Is Coming From The Muppets In 2019 – Update On Relationship With Miss Piggy

The Muppets are bringing big things in 2019...are you ready?

It is truly difficult to not lover The Muppets and it is always fun when something new comes from the band of misfit creatures. Two years ago, ABC ended up cancelling the primetime show simply called The Muppets and fans have anxiously awaited the next big project from them. Well, Kermit the Frog is making the end-of-the-year media rounds and he has now revealed that big things are coming from him and his friends in 2019.

Almost all things Muppet are owned by The Walt Disney Company, and there are so many fans who want to see more from them. The good thing is that apparently, something big is coming next year and it’s going to be a surprise to virtually everyone.

Kermit was a recent guest of KCAL, a TV station in Los Angeles, and he was there to do some promotion for The Wonderful Winter of Oz. That’s the new stage show that Kermit the Frog is appearing in, and he wanted to get the word out there for extra publicity.

The Wonderful Winter of Oz is playing at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium through December 30, 2018, but there is much more coming from Kermit. Actually, the most amphibious one let the world know that much more is coming from him and all of his Muppet friends.

Kermit spoke on a number of topics with KCAL, and it included what’s up next for The Muppets. Well, Kermit had a big surprise in store by telling the world that there is actually a big surprise planned for next year, but he’s not letting you know what it is just yet.

“We’ve got a big surprise planned for the new year. I’d tell you what it was…but, I don’t know what it is either. Let me know if you hear anything.”

While there may not have been a lot of details revealed on the big surprise coming from The Muppets, one has to believe it has something to do with Disney+. That is what the name of Disney’s new streaming service which is set to debut in 2019, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

Not only is Disney bringing films from its animated classics collection to Disney +, but also those from Marvel, Pixar, and LucasFilm. To compete with Netflix, there will also be some original series created by Disney and one is expected to focus on The Muppets.

Of course, everyone also wants to know the current status of Kermit’s love life and how things are with Miss Piggy. Unfortunately, Kermit was sad to say that he and Miss Piggy are still broken up, but they do remain on good terms and are close friends.

While Kermit the Frog didn’t really have a whole lot of information to give the fans, he at least let everyone know that something big is coming. Sure, it is a “big surprise” and it’s coming in 2019, but who knows what is actually in store from The Muppets. Hopefully, Disney has something truly fun coming from the most sensational group of beings that this world has ever known.