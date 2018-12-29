Scientists Discover Bacteria In Soil Where Druids Once Lived In Ireland Which May Completely Destroy Superbugs

Scientists have discovered a new strain of bacteria in Irish soil that was traditionally sacred and used to treat ailments which may halt four out of six suberbugs which are currently resistant to antibiotics.

As Phys.org report, with so many superbugs currently resistant to antibiotics, the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested that by the year 2050, 1.3 million Europeans alone may be killed by these powerful superbugs. In fact, this problem is so big right now that the WHO has stated that the issue of antibiotic resistant superbugs is “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.”

The important new strain of bacteria discovered in Irish soil is called Streptomyces sp. myrophorea and was found by scientists from Brazil, Wales, Iraq and Northern Ireland who were all working on research through the Swansea University Medical School.

The soil which contains the new strain of bacteria was found in an area that has been nicknamed the Boho Highlands, but which is technically known as Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Interestingly, this soil has long been considered sacred and has been used to treat many illnesses which have ranged from simple toothaches to sore throats.

The ancient Druids once dwelt in this area around 1,500 years ago and may have also partaken of the rich Irish soil, and before the Druids arrived on the scene the region was colonized by Neolithic residents 4,000 years ago.

Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs—new hope for tackling antibiotic resistance

Dr. Gerry Quinn, who is part of the scientific team that is currently dealing with research on the new strain of bacteria which was discovered, was already well aware of the soil’s healing properties as he used to live in the Boho Highlands, and explained that further antibacterial organisms were also unearthed in Irish soils.

“The discovery of antimicrobial substances from Streptomyces sp.myrophorea will help in our search for new drugs to treat multi-resistant bacteria, the cause of many dangerous and lethal infections. We will now concentrate on the purification and identification of these antibiotics. We have also discovered additional antibacterial organisms from the same soil cure which may cover a broader spectrum of multi-resistant pathogens.”

Professor Paul Dyson, who works at Swansea University Medical School, noted that the bacteria is completely effective against four out of six superbugs which antibiotics currently cannot kill, and that the research team’s discovery shows that oftentimes there is much truth in ancient folklore which should not be ignored.

“This new strain of bacteria is effective against 4 of the top 6 pathogens that are resistant to antibiotics, including MRSA. Our discovery is an important step forward in the fight against antibiotic resistance. Our results show that folklore and traditional medicines are worth investigating in the search for new antibiotics. Scientists, historians and archaeologists can all have something to contribute to this task. It seems that part of the answer to this very modern problem might lie in the wisdom of the past.”

The new study on the discovery of bacteria found in Irish soul which may halt superbugs that are currently resistant to antibiotics has been published in Frontiers in Microbiology.