Pete Davidson Spotted Enjoying Poolside With Mystery Girl

The year 2018 has been a real roller coaster for Pete Davidson after getting both engaged to and breaking up with the singing sensation, Ariana Grande.

Things appear to be looking up for Davidson as he brings the year to a close by enjoying some relaxation by the poolside while rocking a new faded haircut. The Saturday Night Live comedian was also spotted by onlookers enjoying lunch and a casual conversation with a mystery girl.

Spotted enjoying each other’s company at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, a short video clip submitted to TMZ captured from behind revealed the mystery girl was wearing a ruffled red top with an open back.

While TMZ did obtain a picture snapped of Pete and the mystery girl’s front side as well, she was also donning a tan and black sun hat and a pair of large sunglasses to protect her eyes from the Miami sunshine, so it was difficult to make out who she was.

Davidson sported a cozy and comfortable ensemble which included a Green Day top and a pair of black shorts. He also rocked a pair of sunglasses while enjoying his meal with the mysterious girl.

TMZ also reported it is unclear whether Davidson was just enjoying some lunch by the poolside with a female friend or if something more is brewing.

At the beginning of the month, a source told E! News that Davidson was ready to get back into the dating scene despite it only being two months since his relationship with Grande came to an end. So, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if the mystery girl turned out to be a new potential love interest.

Sources have also reassured E! News that while Davidson is focusing on himself following the break-up with Ariana, he wishes the very best for his former flame.

Davidson was just spotted enjoying Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Cleveland last weekend. His choice of attire during the concert, however, did a pretty good job of concealing his new faded hairstyle.

As TMZ reminds us in a separate piece, Davidson enjoyed the concert from an elevated platform seat. His enjoyable outing followed just a week after Davidson made a very alarming post on social media leading many to believe he might be suicidal.

Ariana and Machine Gun Kelly were just a few of the many individuals who showered Davidson with a wave of love and support following the scary social media post.