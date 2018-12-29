‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Is Back In The Saddle

New the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that for 2019, Jack will finally find himself wrapped up in a romance once again after a dry spell that lasted a couple of years. However, Kerry’s secrets may end up derailing any long-term plans Jack may have for love.

Fresh off Ashley (Eileen Davidson) leaving town in a huff, Kerry (Alice Hunter) swooped in and took her place as Jabot’s chemist. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Kerry bring plenty of boss lady power to the cosmetics company, and Kerry also managed to catch the eye of Jack (Peter Bergman) who’s bound and determined to start a love affair with her.

Lately, Jack’s string of exes, including Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis, and Sharon (Sharon Case), raised Kerry’s eyebrows, but she still agreed to go with Jack to Bora Bora, so there must be something she’s interested in learning more about with Jack. Of course, twice now, they’ve had odd encounters with Kerry either leaving suddenly or her standing Jack up completely. He told her that he’s not interested in games, and for now, it seems like she’s willing to not play them and get to know Jack.

Today on #YR, Jack and Dina reminisce about Christmases past, a mystery figure visits Genoa City, and Devon struggles with his new reality. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/DgD8i5ppML — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 26, 2018

Recently, former Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young teased some of the spoilers for Jack and Kerry as 2019 rolls around. He told Soap Opera Digest, “2019 will bring Jack some well-deserved romance. Jack swept Kerry off her feet in true ‘Smiling Jack’ fashion. However Carrie came to Genoa City with some secrets, and over time, Jack will learn that there is much more to Kerry than meets the eye.”

Fans have had all kinds of theories on what Kerry’s secrets may be, and there is no telling which one could turn out to be true. Jack has had a bit of a wild past himself, so perhaps whatever is in Kerry’s history won’t cause him to run away. It’s been a while since Jack’s had anything substantial in the relationship department. Most recently he’s been focused on his mother, Dina (Marla Adams) and her illness. After Phyllis cheated on him with Billy (Jason Thompson), the only relationship he’s had is a somewhat short fling with Gloria (Judith Chapman), which did not end up going anywhere serious at all.

Of course, some people believe that the age difference between Jack and Kerry is too big, but lately, people in Genoa City have proven over and over that age is just a number. Ashley spent some time with the much younger Ravi while Nikki even had a brief affair with Arturo (Jason Canela.)