‘Holmes & Watson’ Starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly Is Prompting Cinema Walkouts

The stiflingly low reviews of the new comedy starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Homes & Watson, has earned the film only a nine percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. One critic’s review calls the story “dull” and goes on to state that the “jokes never find a punchline.” Allen Adams from the Maine Edge also gave the film a rotten review.

“The only mystery here is how anyone let this atrocity out into the wild in the first place.”

Theater goes seem to be in near total agreement with critic, as MSN reports that Holmes & Watson is prompting a lot of walkouts. The audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes sits only at 27 percent.

Christmas day saw the theatrical release of the infamous duo from Talladega Nights playing as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in a new comedy mystery film about the iconic Arthur Conan Doyle character, Sherlock Holmes. The movie was not screened to critics in advance, which may have been a misstep from Sony Film, according to some critics. Moviegoers are simply walking out on Holmes & Watson. Numerous messages have been posted to Twitter, revealing what the public thinks about this movie. Apparently the messages on social media state that the film is so terrible, moviegoers feel “forced to leave the cinema, with some asking for their money back.”

Out of countless movies these past 20 years – I have never walked out of a movie theater until today. Holmes and Watson is by far the biggest disappointment of 2018 — Alexander Lakatos (@Alakatos44) December 26, 2018

Twitter user Dr. Chad jr., known as @thesaintevenme, called the film the “worst f****** movie of all time,” citing that it is the “first movie I’ve ever walked out on.” Others are also flocking to social media to announce their walk out from the theater during Holmes & Watson.

“Holmes and Watson possibly the [worst] film I’ve seen. Walked out the cinema.”

Judging by the Twitter posts, it’s looking like the average moviegoer lasts approximately 15 minutes into Holmes & Watson. User @elaurenb posted “Just walked out of Holmes and Watson 15 minutes in. Boyfriend’s movie choosing privileges are cancelled.” Another user, Ocelot Claw @_MUMBLS stated he left in only 10 minutes, hashtagging his share as #CrapSandwich. Mike Burgess, known by his handle @mikeburgess, told the rest of Twitter to “Run, don’t walk, away from dumpster fire that is Holmes and Watson!” According to that user, the film is “worse than the reviews say.”

The Los Angeles Times stated that Holmes & Watson is a “well-meaning misfire” and IndieWire could not help but wonder how “so many funny people have been squeezed into such an unfunny movie.”