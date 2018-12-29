New York Giants Wide Receiver Jawill Davis Suffers Season-Ending Injury — While Dancing In The Locker Room

The NFL season is over for New York Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis, and an impromptu dance party is reportedly to blame.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Davis dislocated his kneecap while dancing in his team’s locker room, which will cause him to miss the team’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Davis had signed as an undrafted free agent and was used mostly as a kick returner, averaging 7.4 yards on 12 punt returns and 24.4 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Corey Coleman will likely take over the kick returning duties after the dancing injury sidelined Davis, the New York Post reported.

The report added that the Giants were not the only New York-area team to lose a player to a freak injury. Eric Tomlinson, a tight end for the New York Jets, dropped a weight on his foot while working out after practice on Wednesday and lacerated two of his toes. He was also placed on the injured reserve and will miss his team’s season finale against the New England Patriots.

Both the Jets and the Giants are headed home after the final game with seasons ending nowhere near playoff contention, so both injuries will not mean much for either team, especially considering that both Tomlinson and Davis are role players.

But the injury for Davis did attract plenty of viral attention, including plenty of jokes on Twitter about the bizarre injury. Others compared it to some strange injuries of NFL past, including Jacksonville Jaguars punter Chris Hanson, who, in 2003, was injured by an ax that coach Jack Del Rio placed in the locker room as a motivational tool.

That was not only team-building exercise that resulted in an injury. Back in 2007, Redskins safety LaRon Landry was hurt after he was hit in the groin with a paintball shot during a team outing to a paintball shooting range.

As Bleacher Report noted, the Giants have another entry on the list of strange football injuries.

“On Sept. 30, 2007, after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn was accidentally bumped by a reporter in the locker room while cleaning his ears with a Q-Tip. Blackburn’s eardrum nearly ruptured by the invading swab, and he reported a loss of hearing.”

According to a source, Jawill Davis didn’t injure his knee at practice/Saturday’s walkthrough. He was injured while “horsing around” in the #Giants locker room today. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 29, 2018

It's not really what the injury is rather how Jawill Davis' season came to an end ???? https://t.co/osN4BUn75H pic.twitter.com/6eOP7ld8gT — SNY (@SNYtv) December 29, 2018

Though the injury was embarrassing for Davis and the team, it doesn’t appear to be too devastating for the Giants. Jawill Davis’s knee injury was reportedly “slight,” meaning his offseason training will continue even if it does keep him out of the team’s final game.