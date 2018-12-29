Katie Holmes Kisses Jamie Foxx While Flaunting Curves Aboard Luxury Yacht

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been spending time together on a luxury yacht, likely to celebrate the former Dawson’s Creek star’s recent 40th birthday. However, they’ve also been showing some major PDA.

According to a December 29 report by the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were snapped by the prying cameras of the paparazzi this week as they had a romantic getaway on a huge yacht.

The couple was seen soaking up some sun earlier this week. The Inquisitr reported that Katie was spotted wearing a skimpy black bikini while cozying up to Jamie on the boat.

Later, photographers got snaps of Holmes wearing a matching two-piece ensemble. The outfit included a pair of airy shorts and a matching light pink crop top with white stripes. The outfit showed off flat tummy and toned abs.

In the photos, the actress is seen throwing her arms around her beau’s neck and giving him a kiss on the lips. Her shoulder length hair is pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head as she and Jamie sailed off the coast of Miami.

Meanwhile, Foxx donned a tight-fitting black t-shirt, which showed off his large, muscular arms as he showed some major PDA with his girlfriend.

According to Radar Online, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been dating since about 2013 but kept their romance under wraps for many years before finally being photographed together showing some affection.

Although Katie and Jamie have not officially confirmed their relationship, rumors are flying that the pair may actually be planning a winter wedding in Paris, where Holmes is said to want to host a lavish ceremony.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights. They wanted something large and sophisticated, and it allows her daughter, Suri to not have to leave the school she loves,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to reveal that Foxx even wants to adopt Holmes’ 12-year-old daughter, Suri, whose father is Katie’s former husband, actor Tom Cruise. Suri has reportedly not seen her father in years and has fallen out of touch with him following her parents’ divorce and her mother’s decision to leave the Church Of Scientology. “She barely knows who Tom is,” an insider claimed.

Neither Katie Holmes nor Jamie Foxx has publicly commented on the relationship.