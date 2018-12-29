Cassie Posts Photo Kissing New Man After Diddy Declares Love For Her On Instagram

Cassie Ventura has a new man and she has no problem flaunting him on Instagram. The model and “Me & You” singer posted a photo in which she’s kissing an unidentified man. As Rap Up notes, just hours before, Diddy reposted one of her photos on his Instagram stories and captioned it with a declaration of love in the form of a heart emoji.

Cassie and Diddy revealed their breakup back in October courtesy of a statement from Cassie’s rep to Love B. Scott. Thanks to that statement, the public learned that the two had actually been living life separately for a couple of months. Love B. Scott also reported that Diddy has been seen hanging out with a woman named Jocelyn Chew. The two were reportedly spotted at a Drake concert in Los Angeles and they also spent time together in Miami. According to Chew’s Instagram, she’s a model of Icelandic and Chinese descent.

This isn’t the first time that Cassie and Diddy have broken up but given that she’s showing off a new flame on Instagram, it looks she intends for this one to be permanent.

According to Love B. Scott, they broke up in 2015, and the split was reportedly connected to Diddy’s involvement with a woman named Gina Huynh. Huynh was spotted with Diddy as well earlier this year.

TMZ reports that the mystery man in Cassie’s photo is named Alex Fine and he’s a “fitness and health guru.” Fine has over 80,000 followers on Instagram and describes himself as the Director of Health at the Hemphydrate, a brand of hemp infused bottled water. Sandra Rose also reports that he’s a celebrity fitness trainer and philanthropist. He shows off his penchant for good deeds with photos of himself delivering food and other supplies to victims of natural disasters. Interestingly enough, on social media, some have claimed that he used to be Diddy’s trainer.

the new boyfriend is Diddy’s trainer????? Cassie, finish him!!!! ♥️♥️♥️???? — Thabang Mamadi (@MiszB) December 29, 2018

Cassie and Diddy dated for 10 years. Diddy’s previous longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children Kim Porter recently passed away. As TMZ notes, after her death, Cassie and Diddy were seen together which cranked up rumors that there might be a reconciliation between them on the horizon. But it’s clear that she has moved on and it seems that Diddy may still have feelings for her.

Cassie has not officially commented on her relationship with Alex Fine but he’ll likely pop up on her Instagram at some point in the future. We’ll have to wait and see how Diddy responds to this and future photos.