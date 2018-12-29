Georgia Fowler Flaunts Enviable Figure As She Lowers Jeans On The Sand In Latest Instagram Post

Georgia Fowler takes to her Instagram almost daily to give her followers an update on what she is up to. Following with tradition on Saturday, the New Zealand model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snap of herself rocking a bikini under a pair of jeans that she is lowering for the shot.

In the snap, the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is kneeling on the sand and has her thumbs hooked to the waist of her jeans, lowering them down to reveal her bikini bottoms. The brunette beauty is rocking a black and white patterned two piece swimsuit featuring a long-sleeved bandeau top that highlights the model’s structured shoulders and exposes her toned abs. The matching bottoms sit high on Fowler’s hips, accentuating her small waist. According to the post’s tag, the swimwear she is wearing is by Solid & Striped.

As she kneels down, Fowler has her head up and eyes closed, striking a blissful sort of facial expression. While the model didn’t disclose the location of the photo, she is posing on sandy terrain that features rocks and semi-arid vegetation in the background.

In the caption under the photo, she wrote, “Call me Sandy.”

The snap, which Fowler shared with her nearly 800,000 Instagram followers garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 40 comments within an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to compliment her looks and spread a host of emoji depicting fire, hearts, and smileys.

“Looks like someone was so excited to be at the beach, she forgot to take her jeans off before she jumped in the water!” one user wrote, paired with a desert island emoji, while another added, “Sandtastic.”

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Fowler shared that her enviable figure comes with a lot of hard work. She said that she has to stay in shape year round because she does swimsuit shots through the year. In order to do that, she detailed that she works with a trainer with whom she does a lot of weight training, which she loves.

Despite her strict diet and workout routine, Fowler said she still finds a way to indulge in her favorite treat.

“I love chocolate. I will never deprive myself. I will always have a little fun size chocolate when I need it,” she told the magazine.