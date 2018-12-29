‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Insider Reveals New Clue For Upcoming Houseguest

The participants of 'CBBUS' are still being kept top secret.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to debut its second season at the end of January 2019 and fans are dying to know who will be appearing this time around. Last year marked the first season for the CBB franchise in the United States, after seeing massive success overseas. Even though CBS has not announced the cast at this time, a popular Big Brother insider account on Twitter has been giving some clues to their identities here and there.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Twitter account REALvegas4sure has been giving out Big Brother spoilers for years and always lands right on the money. Several weeks ago, they teased the upcoming houseguests with nothing but emojis. Instead of just dropping the names, Vegas (as they’re known by their followers), listed several emoji clues for two celebrities set to appear on Season 2. Fans began speculating on the tweets what the emojis could mean, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The first secret tweet from Vegas included a runner, camera, drama faces, and gold medal emojis. Fans guessed one of the houseguests would either be Caitlyn Jenner or Adam Rippon based upon the symbols. The second tweet contained the rainbow, lipstick and high-heeled emojis. Guesses for that houseguest included Jeffree Star, Shangela, and RuPaul.

Now, a third tweet has surfaced from Vegas on December 22. The new emojis include the American Flag, bald eagle, and regal building emojis. This likely hints at some sort of politician and fans are speculating the tweet represents Omarosa Manigault (who appeared on Season 1), Monica Lewinsky, and Sean Spicer.

Vegas never confirms any of the theories from thirsty Big Brother fans, but always keeps them wanting more. Last season, CBB had 11 houseguests. Chuck Liddell, Brandi Glanville, Omarosa Manigault, Ross Mathews, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Metta World Peace, Keisha Knight-Pulliam, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutiérrez, James Maslow, and Shannon Elizabeth all competed to be the final houseguest, and the honor eventually went to Marissa with Ross coming in second place.

If CBS follows suit with 11 houseguests again, fans can expect eight more tweets from Vegas teasing their identities. For now, it’s unknown if all the celebrities are booked or if they’re being added over time. Vegas will likely send out new tweets when the celebrities are confirmed.

No matter who appears on CBBUS Season 2, fans are hoping that this time around they’re celebrities who actually want to play. Last season, two contestants, Metta World Peace and Keisha Knight-Pulliam, asked their houseguests to vote them out because they no longer wanted to be in the house and wanted to go home.