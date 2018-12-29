Farrah Abraham Remembers Her Daughter’s Father On The Anniversary Of His Death

It has been ten years since Derek Underwood passed away.

December 28 marked ten years since the passing of Farrah Abraham’s daughter’s father. The former Teen Mom OG cast member shared a photo of her with her daughter Sophia at Derek Underwood’s grave. Along with the photo she included an emotional caption.

Farrah began the post saying, “These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life, today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever.”

She noted that Sophia spent the night with her father’s parents and that it filled Farrah “with joy.” She shared photos of Sophia with Derek’s family as well. She also spoke about the hardships that she has faced since his passing ten years ago and admitted that she didn’t think she would ever get through it.

Farrah ended the post saying, “We are blessed with the best angel of Derek watching over us, this new decade, new year will be one of our best and I’m so thankful and feeling so happy. Thank you Derek for watching over us all & showing me to live my best life with our daughter like it could be our last.”

On Instagram, Farrah shared photos of herself and Sophia visiting Derek’s grave. This is something she has done in the past as well to ensure her daughter knows about her father. Along with the photos, she also included a video.

Farrah also posted a Facebook update in which she included several photos of her and Derek when they were teenagers. One photo shows Farrah in a pink formal dress next to Derek, the two presumably at a dance, and another shows them together in high school with Farrah wearing her cheerleading uniform. Farrah also included a picture of Derek by himself smiling.

MTV filmed Farrah for 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and followed her through her pregnancy and birth of daughter Sophia. Sophia was born in February, nearly two months after the passing of Derek. After that, MTV continued to follow four of the girls from the first season of 16 and Pregnant, including Farrah. Teen Mom (later called Teen Mom OG) followed Farrah along with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. Fans watched over the years as Farrah raised Sophia. Farrah no longer appears on the show, but fans still follow her journey through social media.