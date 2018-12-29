Laura Wright Suffers Another Heartbreaking Loss, ‘General Hospital’ Star Reveals News Via Instagram

Soap star Laura Wright, who currently plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, has just shared devasting news via her Instagram page. Many of Wright’s fans will remember that she lost her mother just a few months ago. Now, her father has just passed away as well.

As the Inquisitr shared in late October, Laura Wright and her extended family faced some difficult days when they bid farewell to her mother Betty. The General Hospital star’s mother had been in ill health for quite some time and it appeared that Laura was able to be by her mom’s side quite a bit in her final days.

On Saturday, Wright sadly shared a new update via Instagram that revealed more devastating news. This time, Laura revealed that her father had just passed away. The General Hospital star shared a handful of photos and she noted that he was now reunited with her mother. She was clearly finding solace in that thought, even though she was understandably heartbroken to have now lost her father only two months after her mother passed.

Wright added the hashtag #rectorsisk, a nod to her father and his name. A couple of years ago, Laura referenced her father by his full name when sharing a collage of photos of him on Instagram while wishing him a happy birthday.

It looks as if the last time Wright had posted about her dad on Instagram was last June to wish him a Happy Father’s Day. In a family photo she shared, her mother could be seen looking rather frail, but everybody in the family was smiling and it looks like the photo was from a previous Christmas.

Other photos in the post show that Wright’s dad was well-loved by the family and seemed to have a pretty great sense of humor.

At this point, it doesn’t seem entirely clear what caused her father’s death and whether it was sudden or relatively expected. Laura’s fans rushed to support her after she made the post, sharing their love and well wishes. Many noted how extraordinarily difficult this had to be, with Mr. Sisk’s death coming right after Christmas and so soon after Wright’s mother passed.

On both Instagram and Twitter, fans as well as other General Hospital cast members are commenting and showing their love by liking Wright’s posts. While the comment sections of social media can sometimes get a bit wild and ugly, that’s not the case in this situation. So far, it looks like everybody is doing their best to brighten Laura’s spirits during this difficult time.

Our condolences go out to Laura Wright and her extended family during this difficult time.