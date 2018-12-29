Donald Trump In Trouble For 2020? New Poll Shows Just 33 Percent Of Voters Support His Re-Election

The shaky economy and low approval ratings could make an uphill battle for the president, experts say.

Donald Trump could be in major trouble for the 2020 presidential election, with a new poll finding just one-third of Americans would support his re-election.

The poll came from Harvard CAPS/Harris and showed that only a small percentage would “definitely” or “likely” vote for Trump — 22 percent would definitely vote for him, and another 11 percent said they probably would. A total of 44 percent planned to vote for his eventual Democratic opponent — 33 percent said they definitely would and another 11 percent probably would vote for the eventual nominee, the Hill reported.

The poll found that even some who approve of the job Trump is doing in office would not vote for him to get a second term. A total of 44 percent of people supported Trump, which the Hill noted was still higher than his approval in many other recent polls.

Mark Penn, the poll’s co-director and a longtime Democratic strategist, said that Trump’s struggles in polls resembled Bill Clinton and Barack Obama during their first terms. He noted that it took very well-run campaigns for both Clinton and Obama to overcome their low poll numbers, something he is not sure Trump will be able to match.

“On the other hand, Clinton and Obama looked beatable at this point and yet they ran smart campaigns to come back from the dead,” Penn said. “With low reelect numbers, Trump would be headed for a difficult and likely losing campaign if he does not change some of it.”

A recent Fox News report also found that leaders of both parties see trouble ahead for Trump’s re-election bid. Analyst Michael Starr Hopkins said that voters are likely wary of re-electing Trump due to the shaky economy.

“If you look at the volatility in the marketplace, if you look at the fact that almost 80 percent of Americans don’t have savings of more than $500 and now in the holiday season people are going to struggle to make mortgage payments or pay their rent, people are going to absolutely feel this,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he would expect someone to pay politically for the rough economy, and believes it will be Trump and fellow Republicans.

But Donald Trump has already made significant investments into his re-election compared to his predecessors. Trump filed for re-election on the day of his inauguration in 2017, and has already made a number of campaign stops in key swing states, especially while supporting the Republican candidates during the midterm elections.