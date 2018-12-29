Lady Gaga Triumphantly Debuts Las Vegas Residency Show ‘Enigma’

Reviewers and Little Monsters were completely enamored after witnessing pop music sensation Lady Gaga’s very first performance of her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, on Friday, December 28, at the Park Theater at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

Billboard called the show — featuring some of the singer’s greatest hits and deeper album cuts — “an absolutely delicious smorgasbord of pop music, performance art, and fantastic futurism.”

Gaga opened up the sold-out show by “flying down from the theater’s rafters, clad in a silver sequin catsuit” to sing “Just Dance,” according to MTV UK. She was also fabulously playing an often-mocked instrument — the keytar.

“Poker Face,” “Telephone,” “Paparazzi,” “Judas,” “Edge of Glory,” “Million Reasons,” “Bad Romance,” “Born This Way,” and a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” were among the many songs the extraordinary performer dazzled her audience with.

Gaga’s amazing costumes, set designs, stage props, theatrics, and nine male backup dancers were just as important as the songs she sang.

“After all the time she’s spent establishing her bona fides as a crooner and actress, it’s a considerable pleasure to spend this much time in the shallow of fireworks, flying gyroscopes, Transformer-type marching machines, a band that can effectively incorporate industrial metal and funk, and the most spectacular unitards known to womankind,” wrote Variety in its review of Gaga’s opening night.

There are several costume changes throughout the program, with a blue-haired Gaga going from one funky futuristic ensemble to the next. Her longtime fashion collaborator, Nicola Formichetti, and her sister, Natali Germanotta, are responsible for the outrageous outfits.

“The duo spawned a number of creative looks — ranging from florescent and leather to a bodysuit with flashing LED lights and a nude-colored unitard,” Billboard said in its description of Gaga’s onstage attire.

Lady Gaga performs "Shallow," covers David Bowie during Vegas show: watch https://t.co/XHaRmolynL pic.twitter.com/5WlDvln17m — billboard (@billboard) December 29, 2018

The show included video components that revolved around the 32-year-old interacting with an alien-like creature named Enigma, who Variety said is “supposed to be some kind of spirit guide and manifestation of Gaga’s innermost psyche who is going to guide her to some greater truth about herself over the course of the show.” However, the publication isn’t quite sure if these parts are “meant to be taken seriously or as camp.”

Enigma ended with a stripped-down rendition of “Shallow” from Gaga’s blockbuster film A Star Is Born. This was the first time that she has performed this tune live. Gaga — wearing a simple, oversized T-shirt — sang both her and Bradley Cooper’s parts.

“Clearly moved by the audience’s reaction as she played piano and sang her heart out, Gaga teared up and so did we,” said MTV UK.

The debut Enigma performance was about 100 minutes long and experienced by more than 5,200 fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Adam Lambert, Lisa Vanderpump, Jeremy Renner, Dave Grohl, Marisa Tomei, Carrie Ann Inaba, Pentatonix, and Regina King were all in the audience. Additionally, Gaga’s parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta, were in attendance.

Lady Gaga’s Enigma residency will be staged at the Park Theater on various dates throughout 2019. She will also be performing nine low-key shows without all of the theatrics, titled Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, at the same venue, which will debut on January 20. Visit the Park MGM website for tickets and more details.