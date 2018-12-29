Abby Lee Miller Confirms Return To ‘Dance Moms’ Amid Cancer Battle

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to confirm that she will be appearing in the upcoming season of the show. Miller, who left the reality series in March of 2017, has been teasing fans with shots of herself with the Dance Moms logo for a few months, People Magazine reported. According to Miller’s post, shooting will begin in January.

Miller has used social media to touch on the difficult year she has had. Following her release from prison, the dance studio owner was rushed to the hospital for severe neck and arm pain. After emergency surgery, Miller was thought to have a severe spinal infection, but after testing, it was confirmed that she was suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

According to People, Miller has been receiving chemotherapy for her cancer diagnosis. She frequently shares updates to her social media of her physical therapy, and her life outside of her doctor’s visits, including a trip to JoJo Siwa’s Christmas party. A source told People that Miller has been trying to stay positive throughout the ordeal.

“She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again,” the source revealed.

In November, Miller shared a snap of herself in a wheelchair, seemingly in her old dance studio, as the logo for the Abby Lee Dance Company was seen behind the reality star. She smiled wide and asked her 3.5 million followers if they could guess what she was working on that day. She followed up that post with a behind-the-scenes shot of several assistants helping her do a costume change while she laid back in her wheelchair.

Prior to being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Miller had been living in a halfway house following her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud. As Us Weekly reported, Miller was booked on charges after bringing $12,000 into the U.S. from Austria without reporting it. She showed up for her sentencing two hours before she was scheduled to report, and a source revealed to Us that the Dance Moms star was ready to get to back to work as soon as her stint was finished, much to the dismay of her co-stars.

“In general the cast and crew of Dance Moms aren’t at all sad that Abby was sentenced. Many think she deserves it. They do not like Abby. Many actually think she deserves a bigger sentence,” the insider revealed.