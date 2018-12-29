Kanye West Calls Out Drake For Following Kim Kardashian On Instagram

Kanye West is not happy with fellow rapper, Drake, yet again. West took to Twitter to rant and rave about Drake following his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram.

According to a December 29 report by the Daily Mail, Kanye West took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of an article by Life & Style Magazine, which revealed that Drake was following Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it’s the most f***ed up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” West wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets.

As many fans will remember, Kanye has spoken out about his dislike for Drake in the past. When the rapper released his song, In My Feelings, the lyrics about a woman named Kiki sparked rumors that he may be singing about West’s wife, Kim, whose nickname is Kiki.

When Drake didn’t deny the rumors of having an affair with Kardashian, West was unhappy that he allowed the speculation to circulate. He fired shots at Drake for allowing the rumors, and even called out Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, for collaborating with Drake on his song, Sickomode.

TMZ previously reported that Drake “beefed up” security at his L.A. neighborhood, where Kim and Kanye also live. The former Degrassi star is said to have two bodyguards posted outside of his house at all times.

Before that, Kanye revealed that if anything were to happen to him or his family that Drake would be the number one suspect, even claiming that the rapper had called and threatened him.

“Drake called trying to threatened [sic] me. So Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk,” West tweeted.

Kim Kardashian has also been very vocal when it comes to Kanye West’s beef with Drake. In addition to denying the rumors that she and the rapper had an affair, she also took to her own Twitter account to state that there wouldn’t even be a Drake if Kanye hadn’t laid the groundwork for him to break into the rap game.

“Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake,” Kim tweeted.

It seems that Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Drake have not resolved their feud and that it will likely carry over into 2019.