Demi Lovato, Henri Levi Make Their Relationship Instagram Official With Loving Post

For months now, there’s been lots of speculation about Demi Lovato and Henri Levi’s relationship but now it appears the two have made things completely official. According to Hollywood Life, Henri Levi has added a post to his Instagram story that’s caught the attention of fans everywhere. The quick video presumably shows the famous couple on a plane with Henri kissing a smiling Demi Lovato. If there was any speculation about the relationship, there’s no guessing about it now. Henri is making it clear that he and Demi are, indeed, a couple.

The video, now circulating on social media, has quickly caught the attention of the singer’s fans and many have shared their reactions to what appears to be a relationship confirmation on social media. Since Demi Lovato has faced a multitude of personal challenges over the past several months, many fans have congratulated the singer on her new relationship. The latest news follows a string of reports about Demi Lovato and Henri Levi’s budding romance. In many of the previous reports, Henri was described as Demi’s “sober companion,” but some of their past outings led to speculation that they were much more than just friends.

Over the past couple of months, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. In fact, on December 8, Demi and Henri were seen on a dinner date in Malibu, CA. At the time, it was rumored that Demi Lovato was falling “head over heels” in love with Henri Levi. In addition to the dating rumors, there have been many reports about Demi Lovato’s health following her time in rehab. In October, the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer completed 60 days of rehab following an apparent overdose that occurred in July. Insiders have insisted Demi is completely focused on her overall health.

https://twitter.com/ddlovato0820pl/status/1078943681200168960/

“Demi has been working out like crazy, hitting the gym, sweating with a personal trainer and even doing two-a-day workouts. She is dedicated to her health, fitness, and sobriety right now,’ an insider previously told the publication.

The insider added, “She is making room for new, healthier, more loving relationships that support her new dedication to her well-being. Demi has been cleaning house and getting rid of all of her negative influences and unhealthy relationships in her life.”

With a new, healthy lifestyle and a budding romance, Demi Lovato is reportedly looking forward to the new year and all that it has to bring.