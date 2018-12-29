Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Age-Defying Physique In Black Swimsuit On Instagram

At 52-years-old, Salma Hayek is looking better than ever. The acclaimed actor took to her Instagram on Saturday to show off that she has traded in the cold and rainy London weather for a more sunny backdrop.

The Frida star took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to share a snap of herself rocking a black one piece that showcases her age-defying figure as she stands thigh-deep in crystal-clear waters. The Mexican beauty is featured standing in the ocean with her side to the camera as her dark brown tresses flow back, suggesting Hayek had just whipped her head.

The From Dusk till Dawn actor is standing with her left leg propped forward and her booty back in a pose that accentuates her toned physique and hourglass figure. To protect her eyes from the glaring sun, Hayek is wearing black-framed sunglasses that match her swimsuit.

“I made it to the #water!!!” she captioned her photo.

Also on Saturday, Hayek posted a second photo of herself in the same swimsuit enjoying the same setting. In this particular snap, the actor is sitting on the sand by the water with her eyes closed and hands resting on her knees in a meditative pose. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Zen.”

The first snap, which she shared with her 8.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 447,000 likes and more than 3,000 likes in about five hours of being posted, while the second garnered more than 58,000 likes and more than 400 comment in just under 20 minutes. Fans of the Oscar-nominated actor took to the comment section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for the veteran Hollywood artist in a myriad of languages, including English, Spanish, Russian and French.

“My queen forever,” one user wrote in English while another added, “Ageless.”

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Hayek spent Christmas in London, but told her Instagram fans that she would be ringing in the new year in the sun.

“Bye bye cold I’m starting the #newyear in the sun!!!” she wrote in both in English and Spanish as she always does on social media.

Hayek has been pretty busy lately as she is currently filming Limited Partners and an Untitled Sally Potter Project, as the Daily Mail noted. In addition, Hayek has also recently starred in the film the Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, which was released late last year.