2018 College Football Playoff: How, When, And Where To Watch Alabama Vs Oklahoma And Notre Dame Vs Clemson

These two huge games will shape the National Championship Game, and you don't want to miss them.

There is a day in early December that is often referred to as “Championship Saturday” for each season in NCAA football. Due to the College Football Playoffs, there is now a day in late December which might as well be referred to as “The Road To The Championship Saturday.” On December 29, 2018, Clemson will take on Notre Dame with Alabama versus Oklahoma following them, and here is how you can watch both of these games.

The college football bowl season officially began on December 16, but these are two of the games that so many have been waiting for. All season, everyone wants to know who will be in the playoff games and now, the day has finally arrived.

Each year, the locations will rotate among a handful of bowl locations, but the teams are what everyone is concerned about. This year, the Clemson Tigers will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cotton Bowl, and the winner will grab a spot in the National Championship.

After the first team is determined for the championship, the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl. It’s going to be an interesting conclusion to this Saturday of the college football bowl season, and fans need to know how, when, and where to see both games.

Cotton Bowl – Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Date : Saturday, December 29, 2018

: Saturday, December 29, 2018 Time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: 4:00 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN or fuboTV

Notre Dame has shocked a lot of people this season with the way they have played, but they’re coming up against a Clemson defense that is one of the best in the nation. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they will be without a few players due to failed drug tests.

CBS Sports reported that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive lineman Zach Giella, and tight end Braden Galloway were all suspended from the Cotton Bowl. The biggest loss of the three is Lawrence, who has 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and one sack on the season for Clemson.

No. 4 Oklahoma. No. 1 Alabama. Corso's pick is … pic.twitter.com/Pqkywa9yTu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 29, 2018

Orange Bowl – Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Date : Saturday, December 29, 2018

: Saturday, December 29, 2018 Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN or fuboTV

There is no secret that Nick Saban has his Alabama football team play some of the best football in the country, and its difficult for any team to beat them. Oklahoma is led by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, who will look to prove to the world that he can excel at playing both football and baseball.

The College Football Playoffs schedule has been set and the day has finally arrived to determine who will play in the National Championship. Alabama will look to continue their overall dominance as they take on Oklahoma. Clemson hopes to overcome a few suspended players and take down Notre Dame. Now, you know the full schedule of how and when to watch some of the most important games this season.