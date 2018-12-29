Kate Upton Reveals Her New Year’s Resolution To Lose Her Post-Pregnancy Weight In 2019

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel Kate Upton has not been very active on social media lately because of her new mommy duties, but she still managed to treat her six million fans to a few new pictures this month.

The 26-year-old model recently posted a picture where she is seen wearing black gym pants and a matching shirt, accessorized with a pair of black shades. Kate also wore a baby carrier on her chest with baby Genevieve snugged inside it. The picture also featured a young girl standing next to Kate who, according to the caption, is someone from her family.

Kate informed her fans that she is getting a little cardio through a beach walk along with her family and also admitted that she hasn’t been working out or eating healthy lately, adding that it becomes harder to stick to a healthy diet during the holiday season.

“I’m trying not to get down on myself,” Kate continued. “Instead, use it as motivation to get right back at it! I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019!”

The post in question amassed more than 18,000 likes and fans appreciated Kate for her honesty and encouraged her to stay strong and motivated.

“There’s no guilt on enjoying family and a fresh new baby. The weight will eventually fall off,” one fan commented on the post.

“You look amazing, no improvement needed. Congratulations,” another fan said. Another fan chimed in with the following to boost the model’s morale.

“That’s amazing @kateupton. Do what makes you feel most comfortable, by any means necessary, you’re a powerful woman who is a wife and mother, [and] life couldn’t get any better than this Ms. Upton.”

Last week, Kate came under fire after posting a picture on Instagram where she was featured drinking a glass of wine while simultaneously nursing Genevieve. According to an article by Pop Culture, critics slammed the new mommy and called it a “ridiculous” idea to drink and nurse at the same time. Others called Kate an attention seeker and said that she posted the pic to trigger controversy.

“I like Kate but I feel like this was posted on purpose. To get attention. She knew this would cause controversy,” one person wrote. “[sic] Well, yeah, because the wine u drink gets the baby drunk and makes them sleep,” commented another.

Others came for Kate’s defense and pointed out that she is not actually drinking in the picture and should have made it clear in the post.

“Look this post freaked me out too, but I’m pretty sure @kateupton is not drinking while breastfeeding,” one commentator opined. “However, a disclaimer in that description would be a good way to keep the Internet from freaking out. Just a thought.”