Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Losing Her Father This Year In Touching Instagram Post

In a touching tribute posted to her Instagram, Cheryl Burke opened up about the death of her father, and how the Dancing With The Stars competitor has been dealing with the heartbreaking loss.

The slideshow style post began with a snap of the dancer looking reflective as she sat in front of a beautiful landscape, the sun setting behind her. Burke’s silhouette is darkened in the shot, and the mountains and small town below are the focal point of the picture. She directed her fans in the caption to swipe though the post, which continued on with her reflections of the year.

To start, Burke spoke about the highlights of her year. From her engagement to Mrs. Doubtfire actor Matthew Lawrence to her epic 21st season competing on Dancing With The Stars with partner Juan Pablo Di Pace, which ended in a shocking loss, she touched on what she called a “rollercoaster” year.

“As I sit here and reflect on this past year, I have to say that 2018 will always be the year that I will never forget. From my Dad’s passing in March, to getting engaged to the love of my life on my birthday and last but not least, competing in my 21st season of Dancing With the Stars with an incredible partner that culminated in the most shocking elimination in all 27 seasons, this year has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least,” she confessed in the first part of her post.

Burke, who replaced Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms in 2017, used the back half of her tribute to her past year to reflect on the passing of her father. Though the two were estranged at the time of his passing, the dancer took the loss to heart and was devastated that they were unable to reconnect at the time of his passing, People reported. Though his death took a toll on Burke, she was able to reconnect with a long-lost sister, whom she had known about but did not get a chance to meet until after his passing.

“There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t think about my Dad. I have never been through so much pain, heartache and sleepless nights since he passed away. When I got that call in March, a call that I’d never wish upon anyone to receive, my life changed forever. I’m sure you all have heard of the saying ‘whatever you do, don’t take anything for granted.’ Well, that saying is so unbelievably true,” she added.

She continued on to say that all throughout the year, the one constant in her life has been her fiancee, Matthew Lawrence. She mused that when he proposed on her birthday, she knew that because he had been by her side through all the heartache, he was the one for her.

Burke concluded her post with a note saying that there would be no closure for her at the year’s end. She quipped that though she has a lot of questions left unanswered, but is looking forward to the year to come with Lawrence by her side.

“I am choosing to let go of the things I can’t control and am learning how to make peace with knowing that my dad wouldn’t want anything else for me but to live a happy life with my soon to be husband,” Burke ended her post.