Jasmine Tookes Wears Just A Thong Bottom In Newest Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes lounged on her bed in her newest Instagram post, and shared the moment with her fans. The picture shows the model laying on her left side on a bed, looking out from the ceiling-to-wall windows that open out to a tropical, green landscape. She wore just a thong bottom as she flaunted her derriere. Jasmine captioned the post, “Waking up in a cloud forest.” Fans let her know, “you are very pretty,” “Magnifique,” and “Welcome to Ecuador!”

The post was geo-tagged Mashpi Lodge, which boasts the chance for guests to “encounter 500 species of birds, trees and frogs found nowhere else in the world, complete with crashing waterfalls and incredible flora.” It’s located in Mashpi, Ecuador, and costs around $1,000k a night. Certainly, it looks like Tookes enjoyed waking up in the amazing setting, after a long series of travel delays.

Previously, the model shared her journey to Ecuador, which turned into a travel nightmare when she encountered weather problems in Dallas, Texas. Many flights were delayed or canceled due to weather conditions, and she actually drove to Houston to catch another flight to get on her way. However, she also updated fans letting them know that she was dealing with missed connections even after making the trip to Houston.

The model has also shared a few Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself perched in an orange chair looking out at the scenery. Other videos showed the amazing areas surrounding the hotel, plus a group photo captioned “SQUAD” of six people who looked like they were heading out on a hike.

Tookes previously spoke with Fashionista about what it’s like to be a Victoria’s Secret model.

“I love being able to share with people how to be healthy and take care of their bodies. A lot of my fans will say, ‘Thank you so much, I got into working out because of you,’ and I love that because I love being able to motivate people.”

She also added this about the VS family, saying “All the girls are so sweet, and very supportive. I feel like it’s rare in this industry that you can find loyal and humble people, so it’s nice that we were all together.”

With the annual VS Fashion Show having been a great success this year, it’ll be interesting to see what else Jasmine has in store for 2019. For now, it looks like she’s enjoying herself in Ecuador.