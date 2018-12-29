Who Is Demi Burnett Of Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ 2019 Season?

The Bachelor 2019 spoilers for Colton Underwood’s season suggest that there are lots of entertaining twists and turns on the way. Every season has a villain, and early teasers suggest that bachelorette Demi Burnett may take on that role as Colton looks for love. What do viewers need to know about this contestant?

Demi Burnett’s bio on the ABC website notes that she’s a 23-year-old interior designer from Red Oak, Texas. She’s said to consider herself a proud country girl after growing up in rural Texas and she loves to watch the WWE, fish, and go out on an ATV. Burnett’s bio teases that she’s ready to go hard in winning Colton’s heart, and Bachelor spoilers suggest that she’ll definitely shake things up as she does this.

Burnett apparently wants to create an entourage called the “Demi Angels” with her in the lead as the first Victoria’s Secret Angel who is petite, and yellow is her favorite color. Demi also seems to be a big fan of Game of Thrones, as her perfect lunch date would be with Kit Harington in character as Jon Snow.

Based on Demi’s Instagram page, it would appear that she loves animals, white wine, the New York Mets, shopping, and shaking things up a bit. Life & Style notes that this Bachelor contestant has done some modeling and acting, and she was a sorority member of Zeta Tau Alpha in college.

This Bachelor villain has much of her Facebook page locked down, but there are a few tidbits available that reveal more about her. Burnett likes movies like The Sandlot, Dear John, and Despicable Me and she likes Eminem, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj in terms of music. She appears to be close to her mom Tina as well as her brother Drake, but not much else about her background is known at this point.

Gossip king Reality Steve has teased that Demi will be this season’s primary “villain” and she does pop up in one of the previews making some pretty saucy remarks. It looks like she’ll approach things somewhat similarly to how Corinne Olympios did during Nick Viall’s Bachelor season, but will that work with someone like Underwood?

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Demi Burnett will definitely make a significant impression on Colton Underwood this winter, but will her strategy work to earn her his final rose? All of the drama begins during the premiere set to air on ABC on Monday, January 7, and it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride.