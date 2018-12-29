Ariel Winter Lifts Her Shirt To Reveal Flat Tummy After Weight Loss

Ariel Winter is showing off her famous curves, and her recent weight loss in a set of new paparazzi photos.

According to a December 29 report by the Daily Mail, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, returned home after getting out of town to a snowy locale to spend Christmas. The couple and their adorable dogs were spotted back in L.A. this week as they unpacked their RV outside of the home they share together.

The Modern Family star sported a casual style, donning a pair of grey drawstring sweatpants and a black cropped hooded sweatshirt. In one photo, Ariel was caught pulling up her top to share a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs.

The TV star was photographed bringing items into her garage from the RV while wearing no shoes, wearing only socks on her feet as she walked up and down the driveway.

Winter wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell over her shoulders. She wore no makeup and sported a pair of white glasses. She was seen unloading items such as board games and towels from the RV, as her boyfriend, Levi, climbed on top, wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

According to a recent report by OK! Magazine, Ariel Winter is a beast when it comes to her workouts and healthy eating. The Modern Family actress is said to have a personal trainer and sticks to a low carb diet, not even allowing any sweet treats in her home in order to avoid temptation.

Winter is said to only eat healthy meals whether she’s at home, or out to dinner with friends and family members. She also stays in shape by doing high-intensity workouts, which she will sometimes document for her followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Ariel Winter’s series, Modern Family was rumored to be ending after Season 10, which is currently airing on ABC. However, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the show’s adult leads are all in contract negotiations for more. When and if they get their contracts settled, the young adult leads, including Ariel and co-stars such as Sarah Hyland, will begin negotiations on their contracts, meaning that more episodes are possible.

Winter’s character, Alex Dunphy, is known for her brains and goal-driven lifestyle. She’s recently been coming out of her shell in her love life, and fans find her one of the funniest characters to watch evolve on the series.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram.