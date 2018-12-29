Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Booty As She Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In Latest Instagram Snap

As her legion of Instagram followers is well aware, Tammy Hembrow doesn’t shy away from flaunting her enviable figure online. On Saturday, the Australian beauty took to the popular social media platform to share yet another sultry snap of herself in a barely-there bikini.

In the photo, the 24-year-old is featured standing on a beach with her 4-year-old son Wolf as she wears a bright yellow bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties around her neck, with matching high-cut bottoms that sit high on the model’s hips, accentuating her internet-famous booty. The mother of two is also tugging at the side of her bikini bottoms in a way that further accentuates her voluptuous behind.

Visible on the blonde bombshell’s left thigh is a small tattoo, as is another one on her right forearm, just under the elbow crease. The model is wearing her blonde tresses slicked back as they appear to be wet, suggesting that Hembrow might have just enjoyed a dip in the ocean, which is visible in the background of the photo.

Wolf has his face away from the camera as he holds onto his mother’s leg. Under Hembrow’s leg, there appears to be an extra set of little feet, which could belong to the model’s 2-year-old Saskia.

In the caption, Hembrow wrote, “Couple of water babes,” paired with a dolphin emoji. The pic, which Hembrow shared with her impressive 9 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 281,000 likes and more than 625 comments in about 12 hours of being posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to compliment her beauty and her family, as well as to share a bunch of emoji of fire, heart eyed faces, waves, and hearts.

“Gorgeous, y’all are just so gorgeous,” one user wrote paired with six pink hearts, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Beautiful Family.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hembrow recently celebrated hitting 9 million followers. In addition to her sultry posts, the Queensland native also has a lucrative fitness empire, which includes her fitness app Tammy Fit and clothing label Saski Collection, the Daily Mail reports. According to the report, Hembrow rose to prominence on social media in 2014 when she began sharing photos of her post-baby body just two months after giving birth.

According to the Daily Mail, Hembrow is believed to be worth at least $3 million, with reported earnings for Saski reaching over $3.6 million in just 12 months.