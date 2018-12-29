Kylie Jenner Flaunts Legs In Sexy New Photo

Kylie Jenner is showing off her her long, lean legs on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not shy about showing some skin, and her latest photo is no different.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram sitting in a clear hemispherical chair with fluffy white cushions. The new mom sits with her legs crossed in the trendy chair, as her long gams are on full display in a black leather trench coat that ties at the front, which she shared photos of in earlier posts as she snuggled up to her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The make-up mogul wears a pair of large hoop earrings and a ring on her right pointer finger. Her blond hair is parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She completes her look with a pair of sequin-studded net booties with a clear vinyl cover and sky-high heels.

Jenner also sports a full face of make-up, including darkened brows and lashes, a bronzed glow, and berry-colored lips. Kylie left no caption for the photo, and didn’t reveal why she was in full glam, or where she was going.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner got a surprise when her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, opened up about his romance with the reality star and revealed that the couple would be married very “soon.”

“Kylie cried happy tears when she read the interview, she was so touched by his sweet words. Of course, when he does pop the question she’ll say yes, she can’t wait. Kylie knows the proposal is coming, she just has no idea when, where or how which makes it really exciting,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, Jenner is reportedly in no rush to walk down the aisle, and is all for taking it slow while Scott plans a perfect proposal, and then again while she plans the wedding of her dreams.

“Kylie doesn’t feel any sort of urgency to get married, but knowing that Travis is working on a plan for a mind-blowing proposal has got her thinking more and more about her dream wedding,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her via Instagram, or when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network next year.