Why Amazon Is Moving To Brick And Mortar Stores

Author Natalie Berg sums this change of pace into one word.

It’s hard for many to understand why Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing platform according to sources such as Axiomg, is choosing to open physical stores for its customer base. The book Amazon: How The World’s Most Relentless Retailer Will Continue To Revolutionize Commerce, lists five reasons for this change, according to the co-author Natalie Berg, cites Forbes. This biggest of which boils down to one word: disruption.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in July of 1994, and began the business as purely an online bookstore that was later expanded to sell videos and streaming services such as MP3, audiobooks, software, and video games. Eventually Amazon began to sell electronics, apparel, furniture, food, toys, and jewelry. Pretty much any item that consumers are looking to purchase with ease, without ever having to leave their home, Amazon has it covered. By 2015, Amazon surpassed Walmart as the single most valuable retailer in the United States, based off of market capitalization. The company comes in just behind Apple and Microsoft as the third most valuable public company. Amazon is also the second largest employer in the united States, following Walmart.

After surpassing the Walmart giant in market capital in 2015, Amazon sought to continue revenue gain by launching their very first brick and mortar bookstore in Seattle, Washington. Since then, Amazon Books has quickly expanded more launches across America. By 2017 the company stepped out and acquired Whole Foods in a $13.4 billion USD deal that allowed Amazon to own 460 stores in the United States, Canada, and Britain in an instant. But with so much success and demand for online shopping, what is the reason for this relatively new decision to continue expanding into physical locations?

Berg cites the readiness for disruption as one reason. According to co-author Natalie Berg, Amazon is doing what the company always does: disrupt. Shoppers are currently dissatisfied, it seems, with the state of current in-store experiences, and thus Amazon is stepping up to yet again become the game changer.

“No-one loves a challenge more than Amazon. It sets them apart from their rivals. Consumer expectations are super-charged and Amazon sees the opportunity to bring the physical store into the 21st century.”

Amazon is not known for replication at all, and consumers should not expect the company to replicate other retailers’ in-store experiences, according to Berg. Rather, the platform will highlight all the friction points in the customer shopping journey and eliminate those pit falls as much as possible in it’s new physical retail locations, creating what may be an all new shopping experience.