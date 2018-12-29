WWE News: Chyna’s Mom And A Former Champion Call For WWE To Put Her In 2019 Hall Of Fame Class

After a number of years, many feel as if it is time for Chyna to go into the hall.

The 2019 class for the WWE Hall of Fame has not yet been announced, but there are likely a number of names being considered. Next month, WWE will probably announce one or two inductees as they typically do in January, but some are already campaigning for a former superstar. Chyna’s mother and former WWE superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman both believe it is time for her to take her place in the hall.

April 20, 2019, will mark three years since the former WWE Women’s and Intercontinental Champion passed away. She paved a brand new road for women in professional wrestling and broke through barriers that some said would be in place forever.

Before her death, she had been out of WWE/WWF since late 2001, and some feel as if it was long overdue for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A lot of people have often spoken up for her and said that she should have gone into the hall while she was still alive, but it never happened.

Now, she has been gone from the world for almost three years and on what would have been her 48th birthday this past week, many chose to speak for her again. Former WWE superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman tweeted that it seems like the “right time” for her to be honored.

It's Joanie's Birthday & I was just thinking of all the remarkable things she did. She was the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. IC Champ, Wrestled Chono in Tokyo Dome for NJPW! She was an Amazing Woman. I

hope she's honored day before WM soon. Just seems like the right time. pic.twitter.com/Nucyl63ONI — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 27, 2018

X-Pac spent a lot of time with Chyna during their time in WWE as they were both members of D-Generation X. In their personal lives outside of the ring, they also had a romantic relationship for quite some time.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, X-Pac wasn’t the only one who posted a birthday message about Chyna. Her mother Jan LaQue wrote on Facebook that she wanted her daughter in the Hall of Fame and urged WWE to “listen up.”

“As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie’s (Chyna’s) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and rememberances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it’s always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her. It’s one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there. WWE – LISTEN UP and do what’s right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women’s wrestling. She earned her place there. And it’s long overdue.”

Of course, it isn’t known if WWE will indeed listen up, but they can’t really deny the impact she made during her time with the company.

WWE

Joanie “Chyna” Laurer left the world far too soon, but she will always be remembered by her family, friends, and fans. People feel as if she had a true impact on the world of professional wrestling and that she rightfully deserves to be honored in such a huge way during WrestleMania 35 weekend. It will be up to WWE if Chyna is inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, but there are many who believe it’s the right time.