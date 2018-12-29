Kate Middleton Was The Girl Many Boys “Fancied” At Boarding School, Former Friend Says

Kate Middleton was an “it girl” at boarding school, according to one of her former friends, Gemma Williamson. Williamson told the Express that the Duchess of Cambridge was very popular with boys when she attended Marlborough College and that she was “fancied” by many of those boys. She also revealed that her early school life was not easy and that she had a difficulty fitting into her previous school.

The Sun reports that Kate attended the Downe’s House, an all-girls boarding school, but that she was bullied which led to her changing schools. One of her former schoolmates at Downe’s House said that she was teased because of positive attributes namely that she was “perfect, well turned-out and lovely.”

“Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale,” Williamson said. “She had very little confidence.”

A former tutor confirmed her account and said that Kate was very shy when she started at Marlborough College. She settled in, later on, the tutor added which lends some credibility to Williamson’s claim that she became “highly sought after” at the school.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there are claims that Kate was the one who seduced her husband while they were both students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. The royal couple started off as friends at school until Kate walked the runway at a school fashion show. That was reportedly the turning point when their platonic relationship turned romantic. The dress that caught the prince’s eye was made from mesh and revealed her underwear. Ironically the sultry frock was named, “the art of seduction.”

Some have speculated that Kate may have intentionally chosen to wear the dress so that she could catch his eye and encourage him to see her as more than a friend.

“It shows confidence to show your underwear in front of people, and knowing that a prince is there as well, I think that she may have known what she was doing. Whether she did or not, it worked,” said the designer of the dress, Charlotte Todd.

It certainly did, because they’re now married with three children. Today, Kate and William rarely show affection in public. As Hello Magazine reports, many were shocked when the two briefly held hands during Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Royal etiquette expert, Myka Meier told People Magazine that there’s no official rule that the royal couple can’t show affection. Maybe Kate now prefers to keep her seduction behind closed doors.