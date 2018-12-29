Watch Liverpool FC Vs Arsenal FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Match Live Online

League leaders Liverpool are beginning to pull away from the pack, and on Saturday it's up to Arsenal to stop them and crack the top four in the process.

English Premier League leaders Liverpool are not only pulling away from the pack, a win on Saturday would officially open up the second half of the EPL season on their unbeaten run. At this point, Jurgen Klopp’s side looks like it could turn out to win the club’s first championship of the Premier League era, first since 1990, and 19th overall, placing the Reds just one shy of Manchester United’s record. The last team to go unbeaten through an entire top-flight English season, Arsenal, will be Liverpool’s opponent on Saturday, and the Gunners’ Coach Unai Emery says that Liverpool are capable of equaling that feat, according to the Daily Mail — but it will be up to Arsenal to stop them in Saturday’s showdown that will live stream from Anfield.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Liverpool vs. Arsenal English Premier League rivalry clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at 54,000-seat Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, on Saturday, December 29. In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will come at 6:30 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States the live stream gets rolling at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Liverpool-Arsenal match starts at 11 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday night.

Recent history would seem to favor the home side, as Liverpool have won three and drawn four of their last seven matches against Arsenal, per the BBC, while the Gunners have not taken the full three points in any of their five most recent ventures to Anfield — and have surrendered a total of 17 goals in those games.

On the other hand, Liverpool have drawn just three matches in their so-far unbeaten season, the last one coming against Arsenal on November 18 at the Emirates, per Soccerway stats. A win for Arsenal gives them 41 points, breaking the Gunners into the top four, pending the result of Sunday’s Chelsea match at Crystal Palace. A Liverpool victory keeps the leaders at least six points ahead of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who hosted Wolves earlier on Saturday.

Watch a preview of the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch the Liverpool vs. Arsenal English Premier League rivalry match live stream online from Anfield, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Reds vs. Gunners showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the traditional rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans could sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Saturday’s English Premier League rivalry game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the top-five Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by LFCTV Go, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream. A list of live stream sources for the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.