Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Won’t Be Spending New Year’s Eve With William And Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending their first New Year’s Eve as husband and wife in a couple of days and News.com reports that their plans for the big night have been revealed. According to the article, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly won’t be spending the last day of 2018 with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate and William are expected to spend the day with the Middletons in Berkshire. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expected to remain in Sandringham, “or somewhere closer to home,” on New Year’s Eve.

Rumors of a rift between the duchesses have dominated headlines about the royal family in recent months. Another article by News.com reports that the speculation stems from a report that Kate and Meghan exchanged tense words over the former Suits actress treatment of her and William’s staff. There are also claims that the Duchess of Cambridge cried after an uncomfortable interaction with Meghan at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

In an unprecedented move, Kensington Palace denied that the duchesses argued over the way Meghan spoke to the staff, Town and Country Mag reports.

“This never happened,” the palace said to the Sun.

Kate also recently shared some kind words about Meghan’s pregnancy at a walkabout in Leicester, Town and Country Mag notes.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” the Duchess said. “And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It’ll be really special.”

The Fab Four, as they’re called, also looked united as they did the annual royal Christmas day walkabout in Sandringham. Kate and Meghan walked next to each and chatted as they strolled. At one point, Meghan even touched Kate’s arm, which can be interpreted as a sign of friendship between the two women.

But some observers insist that any it may have been an act.

“I’m sure the Fab Four will be all smiles as they walk to church and put on a show of unity, but royal watchers will be studying the body language,” said Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry And Meghan In Their Own Words, in an interview with News.com

Dampier went on to say that the real test of their bond will be whether all four of them stayed in the same section of the royal home in Sandringham. They didn’t. According to News.com, William and Kate stayed in Anmer Hall while Harry and Meghan did not.