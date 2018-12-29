Watch: Vape Shop Clerk Throws Violent Tantrum Over Trump Shirt, Screams N-Word At Customer In Viral Video

In a video that has recently gone viral, an Xhale City store clerk in Georgia can be seen going on an emotionally charged rant aimed at a customer wearing Trump clothing, per Breitbart. The unidentified customer in the video can be seen wearing a hat and a t-shirt emblazoned with the name of the 45th president in bold print.

The video begins with the customer, Ian Furgeson, detailing his current location and his version of events preceding the opening of the clip. Claiming that he was greeted properly — and did, in fact, find the vape juice that he was looking for prior to being asked to leave by the clerk — Furgeson elaborates on the reasons why he is starting to film the exchange. The clerk interjects, and with a note of strained politeness, asks Furgeson to leave — or he will be calling the police.

Apparently bemused, Furgeson encourages the clerk to do just that, suggesting that Fox 5 may be interested in covering the developing story. At this rebuff, the clerk breaks frame and immediately begins throwing a tantrum, going so far as to take a swing at his hapless customer with an open handed slap. While delivering the swing, the enraged store employee also appears to yell the n-word at Furgeson — per the Daily Haze — before picking up the phone, presumably to call his immediate supervisor.

The video — uploaded in various iterations to YouTube (warning: explicit language within) — was originally shared to social media platform Facebook, according to the Daily Haze. There, the video was viewed over 700,000 times before being removed by the original poster — Ian Furgeson.

“Can’t stand y’all racist motherf***ers,” the clerk proclaims before his phone call. He then proceeds to detail, via a phone conversation, why he’s so upset with Furgeson.

“… I got a f***er in my store, he won’t leave. He’s wearing some Trump bulls**t, got some racist bulls**t all up in his head and s**t. I’m not serving anyone that has to do with that f***er. He’s a treasonous a***ole…”

Things quickly escalate after the clerk returns to the counter, with Furgeson continuing to ask to be served his vape juice he is looking to purchase. Not having any of it, the extremely agitated shopkeep begins to scream, bellowing at Furgeson to leave the store — to no avail.

At one point in the exchange, it appears that the clerk is angrily preparing to proceed with the planned transaction. Exchanging bitter words, Furgeson demands that the Xhale City employee comply with his wishes, telling him to “do my bidding.” Perhaps predictably, this sets off another tirade, and the store employee ends up shrieking in a shrill manner by the close of the clip.

Throughout the entire affair, another customer waits silently on the sales floor. Given the somewhat shoddy quality of the recording, it’s impossible to tell what his reaction to the outburst might be.

After attracting a slew of negative attention for the viral video showcasing the behavior of the clerk in the clip, Xhale City released a statement detailing that they had fired the employee in question.

“To our friends and customers, tonight, we had an employee act improperly towards a customer. Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”

Xhale City has since deleted their Facebook presence.