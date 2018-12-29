‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams Flaunts Big & Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini, Refers To Herself As ‘Thickums’

Pregnant Porsha's putting her baby bump on full display in a bikini.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is showing off her bare baby in a bikini, in a new vacation photo posted to Instagram on December 28. The pregnant reality star proudly revealed her growing middle to the world as she posed in a two-piece on the social media site, jokingly referring to herself as “Thickums.”

The latest snap posted by the mom shows her smiling from ear to ear for the camera, as she posed in a patterned red and blue bikini.

Williams’ swimwear featured a larger patterned top with tiny matching bottoms. She also stuck with a blue and red theme, with a coordinating coverup wrapped around her shoulders that could be seen flowing in the wind.

The star accessorized her look with a gold necklace around her neck, gold hoop earrings in both ears, and a pair of sunglasses atop her head.

Informing her almost 4 million followers that she was enjoying a babymoon with her fiance Dennis McKinley — before their baby arrives in the New Year — pregnant Porsha captioned the stunning photo with a flower and a palm tree emoji as she soaked up the sun.

She then added the hashtags #Thickums, #MckinleyBabyMoon, #Booming, and #PjMomma. Porsha also tagged her location as Baha Mar, which is a luxury resort nestled in the Bahamas.

But the latest look at Williams’ bare baby bump isn’t the first time the RHOA star has given her millions of followers a glimpse at her growing middle.

Per Bravo, Williams was also showing off her bump in a pink bikini on Christmas Eve as she cradled her middle while posing by the pool.

Rocking a hot pink two-piece, she posed for the camera with one hand on her tummy. Porsha wrote in the caption, “PJ wanted some sun… #MckinleyBabyMoon.”

Earlier this month, Williams opened up about how she told Dennis that she was expecting their first child together.

Per People, back in July — on Dennis’ 37th birthday — she revealed all to the cameras, which were rolling for Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha sweetly gifted David a baby onesie and a pair of tiny shoes for his birthday, telling him, “Aren’t these cute?” before breaking the big news as she revealed, “I’m pregnant!”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She then went on to call being pregnant a “miracle,” while gushing over David on the show.

“I have never had someone want to be there for me. So that’s why this pregnancy is like a miracle to me,” Porsha shared with Real Housewives fans. “Because I am starting to see all these things that I have prayed for and wanted for so many years actually happen.”

The couple got engaged in October.