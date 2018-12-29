Brandi Glanville Reveals What She Misses About ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ And Why She’d Go Back

The outspoken 'RHOBH' veteran makes a cameo in Season 9, but would she go back a a full-time Housewife?

Brandi Glanville shot some scenes for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it sounds like she’s not ruling out a full-time return to the Bravo reality show. Glanville, who stepped away as a full-time cast member after the fifth season of the long-running show and briefly appeared in season 6, told Life & Style she misses some of the perks of being a Housewife.

Glanville was known for bringing drama to the RHOBH. During her infamous reign on the show, the outspoken 46-year-old mom of two famously threw a glass at wine at Lisa Rinna, accused Kim Richards of doing meth in a bathroom, and dared to slap queen bee Lisa Vanderpump across the face during an on-camera argument. Glanville tells Life & Style that while she’s “in a different place now” and isn’t completely sure what she could bring to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with its current cast, she does miss being on the show.

“The problem is what would I have to bring to the table? Every single person on every single franchise [curses.] There’s [always] wine thrown! … I miss the trips and the camaraderie. You’re basically getting paid to have a party.”

On her Unfiltered podcast, Brandi Glanville recently confirmed to fans, “Yes I have shot for Housewives this year. It’s not like we’re saving the world. We’re throwing rosé and arguing.”

And indeed, in the trailer for the upcoming ninth season of RHOBH, which you can see in its entirety below, Brandi Glanville is seen offering a toast to newcomer Denise Richards. “Cheers, b*tch,” she says.

Meanwhile, veteran Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards recently reacted to Brandi Glanville’s cameo in the Season 9 trailer.

“Oh my God!” Richards said on Watch What Happens Live.

Other past cast members who will pop up this season on RHOBH include Kim Richards and Camille Grammer, while Lisa Vanderpump will reportedly be an outsider this season amid an ongoing feud with castmates Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, who allegedly caught her in a lie, according to Us Weekly.

Brandi Glanville admitted that she can feel Vanderpump’s pain because she has been there on the Bravo franchise.

“I actually feel sorry for her a little bit because I’ve been in her shoes where no one wants to film with you,” Glanville told Us. “You’re kind of passed aside and it is the hardest feeling because it’s like, it’s your job, but no one wants to film with you. It sucks to be in that position, so I feel sorry for her in a way, but having heard what went on, I hope that it did not happen the way that I was told it happened.”

You can see the full Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, February 12 at 9/8c on Bravo.